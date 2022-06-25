Insider Makes Bold Prediction About Rumored Kyrie Irving, Knicks Union

Kyrie Irving has until June 29 to opt into the final year of his Brooklyn Nets contract or forego it and test the free-agent market. As the deadline approaches, ESPN Insider Adrian Wojnarowski says the Nets star has submitted a list of teams he would prefer to be traded to if the Nets decided to execute a sign and trade. That list includes the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Dallas Mavericks.

However, during an appearance on the “Nets Kingdom” Twitter Space on June 24, NBA Insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports says that the Nets are not even in the running for a potential Kyrie deal.

“The way that it was animated to me a few days ago is that there is a lot of posturing back and forth and that Kyrie’s representation is going to opt to get him the best deal possible,” Scoop B said of the negotiations between Irving and the Nets.

“But the Knicks aren’t in the equation. And that goes back to even when he was navigating his free agency [in 2019]. But it all depends on whether or not it’s a short-term deal or a long-term deal. Kyrie wants to be a Net, that I will tell you.”

Kristian Winfield of the “New York Daily News” who was also in the Twitter Space seemed to agree.

Scoop B Stepped into the Kingdom👑 & Gave us a Brooklyn Nets Update #NetsWorld @ScoopB pic.twitter.com/Es5h6XHjrs — NetsKingdom 👑🗽 (@NetsKingdomAJ) June 24, 2022

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Kyrie to Clippers Hinges on Relationship With Ty Lue

Of all the teams Irving has been linked to, the Clippers seem to be the most intriguing option. Despite being without their All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard, Paul George was able to lead the Clippers to the 7th seed in the Western Conference, but unfortunately, they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the play-in tournament.

But the addition of Kyrie could give the Clippers just what they need in a true point guard. He would be a significant upgrade over Reggie Jackson. Robinson says that Irving would be ‘comfortable’ joining the Clippers in free agency, but it would be contingent on the state of his relationship with their head coach Ty Lue.

“The whole Clippers notion – Kai would be comfortable in a Clippers situation, but it would all depend on how he and Ty Lue have mended their rift and/or relationship from the Cleveland [Cavalier] years,” Robinson added.

Kevin Durant Is a ‘Bargaining Chip’ for Kyrie

The most important thing that Robinson notes is Kyrie’s desire to remain a Net. And that is likely the same thing that Nets star Kevin Durant wants. Brooklyn’s brass appears to be playing hardball in contract talks with their star point guard, but they find themselves in a rather peculiar situation. Robinson says that Durant has become a ‘bargaining chip’ for Irving in his negotiations with the Nets.

“I think the [Kevin Durant] portion of it is definitely, from the way that I gathered that information it is definitely a bargaining chip,” Scoop B said. “But ultimately I do think that this is great for ratings and good for conversation going into the week.”

Durant has given the Nets all they could ask as their superstar. If re-signing Irving will keep him happy, they may have no choice but to sign Irving to a deal of his liking.

READ NEXT: Kevin Durant Sends Strong Message to Steph Curry Amid Kyrie Irving Drama