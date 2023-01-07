Nic Claxton Makes Bold Declaration About Nets’ Roster

That’s more like it. One game after the Brooklyn Nets (26-13) had their winning streak snapped at 12 games by the Chicago Bulls, they are right back in the win column this time notching a 108-102 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Among the many standout performances was breakout big man Nic Claxton’s five blocks, three of which came in the first quarter with the other two coming in the final frame.

It is Claxton’s fifth time this season recording at least five blocks and the third time in the last five games he has swatted away that many shots, a feat that led star forward Kevin Durant – who had 33 points in the victory over New Orleans – to utter “d***” upon learning of his latest showing.

Claxton was not shy about his confidence in himself or the group after the game either.

Nic Claxton: Nets Have ‘Everything We Need’

“We have everything we need,” Claxton replied after the game when asked if he hoped his play will silence talk of Brooklyn needing to add another big. “When everybody on the court is locked in and we’re all scrambling, playing hard we have enough length to where it gives bigger guys fits….So, we good with everything we got in the locker room and we just got to keep building.”

The Nets have been linked to several big men including Mo Bamba of the Orlando Magic and Christian Wood of the Dallas Mavericks.

They would be needed more for offense, though, with Claxton on the back line of the defense.

CLAX CLEANING UP pic.twitter.com/nITKWxH3bY — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 7, 2023

Brooklyn has won 17 of its last 19 outings, a span that has seen Claxton average 12 points on 71.3% true shooting with 8.1 rebounds, 3.1 blocks, and 1.8 assists.

He leads the league in field goal percentage.

“It’s becoming easier with more experience that I’m getting out there on the court,” Claxton said from the visitor’s locker room. “And just being in the right spot, my timing is there…and I’m just there for my teammates.”

Claxton could be there for teammates Durant and Kyrie Irving at the All-Star game this year should all three make it. The initial fan voting shows Durant leads the way in the East while Irving is tops among guards in the conference. Claxton ranks ninth among the frontcourt players in the Eastern Conference.

He isn’t taking his current standing for granted either.

“It was dope,” Claxton said. “I’m going to be honest, I wasn’t expecting it. But it was dope to see my name there and I got a lot more work to get my name higher up that least and we’ll see If I can make it to Utah.”

Nets Gutted It Out

“We just stuck with it,” Claxton said, “First half, we gave up too many points. I think nthey had 38 points in the second half. That’s a great defensive half for us. We just need to consistently put together full games like that. We see, we know we’re capable of doing it. We just got to come out with that mentality for 48 minutes instead of 24 minutes. But we got it together in the second half.”

It’s not the first time he has called for consistency from his teammates. He said after his 17-point, 10-board performance in a 108-107 win over the Atlanta Hawks that the Nets had to bring that same level of consistency every night.

It did not happen against the Bulls but returned against the Pelicans who were down Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.

They will need to play with that same intensity far more often than not as the season wears on.