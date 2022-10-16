Nets Big Man Primed for ‘Breakout Year’

The Brooklyn Nets were expected to bring in a veteran center this offseason and were linked to big names like Dwight Howard, Hassan Whiteside, and even DeMarcus Cousins, but ultimately decided to give their young big men a chance to prove themselves this season. Nets general manager Sean Marks spoke about what the Nets plans were at center and their outlook to give the big men currently on their roster a chance to prove themselves before finding another answer.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Nic and Day’Ron out there,” Marks said. “And see what they can do. They put in the time on the court with our coaching staff this summer and really put in long hours. If you noticed, their bodies have changed and matured. … At the end of the day, I’m excited to give Nic and Day’Ron a shot out there and see how they perform.”

Nic Claxton Named Potential ‘Breakout’ Star This Season

The Nets aren’t the only ones that believe that this could be a breakout season for Nic Claxton. The young Nets big man was listed by Bleacher Report on a list of potential breakout candidates in the NBA. Last season the Nets had a bit of a log jam with their frontcourt positions, however, this season Claxton is the main big man.

Claxton is expected to see an up tick in minutes this season in Brooklyn, which should help add an increase in production to his already impressive campaign last season, where he averaged 8.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. The young big man only played in 47 games for the Nets last season and with a full season, could be one of the breakout bigs in the league.

Nets head coach Steve Nash has already made note and mentioned that he noticed the work that Claxton put forth in the offseason and how it has paid off for the Nets center.

“He’s taken a step forward in professionalism,” Nets head coach Steve Nash said. “His attention to detail, his consistency, have improved, and we have already seen the first results. We feel that he will be able to play longer stretches at a higher intensity. He is stronger, more physical. We will continue to increase his understanding of the game and spatial awareness of it on the pitch.”

Nic Claxton on Upcoming Nets Season

Claxton worked hard all offseason and has come back with renewed hope in the organization. After a noisy offseason in Brooklyn, Claxton spoke on how the team can move on from the offseason and silence the noise.

“We just have to be able to shut out the outside noise,” he told Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “Since I’ve been here, it’s always been something. But we just have to be able to shut that out and just focus on everybody that’s inside the building and focus on getting better, building on and off the court. … We’ve just got to come together and come together as a unit.”

Claxton also shared that he and the team remain committed to their championship goals as the season is set to take off next week.

“On paper, we definitely have some of the best talent in the league, but as we’ve seen in the past, it takes more than that,” Claxton noted. “So we’ve just got to come together and just all work towards the same goal, which is winning the championship.”