Nets Forward Sounds Off on Nets Expectations Next Season

The Brooklyn Nets finally got some good news on the Kevin Durant front earlier this week. After a summer of trade rumors with the star forward asking to be traded just before the beginning of the June 30 free agent window opening. Brooklyn remained strong in their high asking price for Durant and were unable to get the right trade package for the superstar until finally, on August 23, Durant met with Nets officials and rescinded his trade demand.

The Durant return came just after it was shared that Kyrie Irving is expected to return to the Nets, and Ben Simmons is set to make his debut in a Nets uniform at the beginning of the season. The Nets will now get to see the big three they acquired last season and see how their core of Simmons, Irving, and Durant can compete in the Eastern Conference. In a recent New York Post column, Nets backup center Nic Claxton commented on what Brooklyn can do to contend for a championship this season.

Nic Claxton on Keys to Nets Season

After a summer of drama, Claxton put a priority on Brooklyn needing to block out the noise that has constantly surrounded the team since Irving and Durant arrived. The noise was even louder last season after the roller coaster with Irving and the vaccine mandate and Ben Simmons and his injury news. Claxton emphasized how important shutting it out would be.

“We just have to be able to shut out the outside noise,” he told Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “Since I’ve been here, it’s always been something. But we just have to be able to shut that out and just focus on everybody that’s inside the building and focus on getting better, building on and off the court. … We’ve just got to come together and come together as a unit.”

In addition to their big three of Simmons, Irving, and Durant, the Nets added Royce O’Neale in a trade this postseason, TJ Warren in free agency, and Joe Harris will also be healthy this year. They couple with key re-signings of Patty Mills, Nic Claxton, and Kessler Edwards. The squad is talented and has some depth, and Claxton shared with Lewis what the team’s goal would be approaching the NBA season.

Nets Next Season Goals

“On paper, we definitely have some of the best talent in the league, but as we’ve seen in the past, it takes more than that,” Claxton noted. “So we’ve just got to come together and just all work towards the same goal, which is winning the championship.”

The Nets, if they remain healthy and get good contributions from its big three and the depth shows as expected, could instantly contend in the Eastern Conference. Keeping Durant was crucial in a summer that saw other teams in the Eastern Conference improve with additions like Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics. The Milwaukee Bucks will see the return of Kris Middleton, and the Atlanta Hawks got better by adding Dejounte Murray via trade. The Nets, while unpredictable, can be said to have improved as well, and it will be interesting to see how it plays out this season.