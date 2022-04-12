Nets Trade Proposal Unloads Promising Big Man, Lands Veteran Sharpshooter

The Brooklyn Nets have had a tumultuous season thanks to the absence of Kyrie Irving for the bulk of it and then the trade of James Harden.

Despite all of the problem, the Nets finished with the 7th seed in the Eastern Conference and they’ll have an uphill battle throughout the entirety of the playoffs if they plan on winning a championship.

Any team led by Irving and Kevin Durant can’t be counted out, and there’s still optimism Ben Simmons could join the team during the playoffs.

Outside of their big three, the Nets are lacking a bit in depth, and that’s abundantly clear at center. With Andre Drummond manning the starting spot, there are many question marks behind him. Nic Claxton, the young Nets center, has started his fair share of games this year, and he’s somebody Drummond is glad they kept.

“If we’re all being honest, I’m only here til the rest of the season,” he said. “Who knows what’s gonna happen in the off-season? So they need a guy like (Nic).”

With all that said, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz suggests the Nets package Claxton up in a deal and ship him to the rebuilding Oklahoma City Thunder.

Claxton to OKC

Swartz argues the Nets might not be able to afford a new contract for Claxton as he’s set to enter unrestricted free agency next year. While they could match any offer, they might be better suited to trade him away and get something in return.

In the event that that happens, Swartz suggests the following move:

Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: C Nic Claxton (via sign-and-trade)

C Nic Claxton (via sign-and-trade) Brooklyn Nets Receive: F Kenrich Williams, C Mike Muscala

On paper, it doesn’t look like it makes a ton of sense for the Nets as Muscala certainly doesn’t solve their center problem, but they would be able to save some money.

“A rising luxury tax bill could prevent the Nets from giving Claxton a hefty new contract, although they won’t want to lose him for nothing, either,” wrote Swartz. “Williams is a three-and-D specialist who would be a perfect fit at either forward position for Brooklyn, and the Nets would also get Muscala as a floor-stretching big. The two combined will only made $5.5 million in 2022-23, bringing in some quality production without breaking the bank.”

This does depend on whether or not OKC wants to bring on Claxton as well because they do seem to be mired in an extremely long rebuild and might not be ready to commit big money to a free agent.

What Should the Nets Do?

Considering Claxton is just 22 years old, it would seem a bit odd for the Nets to get rid of him. However, the Nets are on a timeline with both Irving and Durant pretty up there in age, so they might want to ship him out of town for somebody who can help right away.

Game-changing big men don’t come around every day, but there are certainly some moves the team could make to get. Myles Turner, a veteran center in Indiana, is expected to be available for the right offer but he might be out of the team’s price range.

