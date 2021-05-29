Ex-Brooklyn Net Paul Pierce Takes Shot at ESPN for Terminating Him

NBA Hall of Fame inductee Paul Pierce became a hot topic of discussion after a raunchy Instagram live session back in April. Pierce went live during a gathering at his home and the one-time Brooklyn Net was seen drinking and smoking what appears to be a marijuana joint. There were also multiple exotic dancers in the background of the video.

Paul Pierce Fires Shot at ESPN

Pierce, who was a regular on ESPN shows The Jump and NBA Countdown was terminated from the company as a result of his actions. Pierce who has remained relatively quiet about his dismissal finally broke his silence on Wednesday.

“ESPN, I don’t need you. I got @ethereum_max,” Pierce Tweeted on Wednesday. “I made more money with this crypto in the past month than I did with y’all in a year. TRUTH shall set u free, my own Boss.”

.@espn I don’t need you. I got @ethereum_max I made more money with this crypto in the past month then I did with y’all in a year. TRUTH shall set u Free 🤪🤪 my own Bosshttps://t.co/3irnuWYve3 check it out for yourself — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 26, 2021

Pierce Had Multiple Job Offers Following His Termination

Amid his firing from ESPN, Pierce had become one of the most highly touted sports media free agents on the market. Adult website CamSoda was prepared to offer the Hall of Famer a six-figure deal to host an NBA show that featured exotic dancers.

“Being that you are now unemployed, I would like to extend you a position at CamSoda as our first-ever “NBA Analyst.” As our NBA Analyst, you would be required to stream yourself live on our platform every weeknight and discuss happenings around the NBA. Inside the NBA be damned,” CamSoda wrote in their offer.“Here at CamSoda, we champion exotic dancers, cam girls, and sex workers. We would be more than happy to accommodate your penchant for women, and you’d be free to stream with them while they twerk in the background and more.”

Pierce also had an offer from Boston-based sports media powerhouse, Barstool according to NBA Champion Brendan Haywood. Barstool is known for delivering its sports content in a fashion that is more vulgar than usual.

“I’m not sure how true this rumor is, but this is what I have heard, and he will fit in just fine over there,” said Haywood on Instagram Live back in April via LandonBuford.com. “I’ve heard Barstool is ready to give Paul Pierce a job that pays him more than what he got at ESPN. And you know Barstool don’t care about a little bit of strippers in the back.”

Adult site @CamsodaCom sent letter to Paul Pierce offering him a $250,000 following him parting ways with ESPN on Monday Afternoon. #BleedGreen #BrooklynTogether #ClipperNation #DCAboveAll Letter to Paul Pierce below. pic.twitter.com/62MeC27ZDm — Landon Buford (@LandonBuford) April 6, 2021

Cryptocurrency Is Becoming Popular Among Athletes

Pierce is one of several athletes who are trying their hand in the world of cryptocurrency. Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie is also well immersed in the world of crypto as he became the first NBA player to tokenize his contract back in 2020. Dinwiddie says he expects to see even more athletes get involved in crypto in the future.

“Everybody’s got their attention and sights set on it right now. With the amount of investment capital that’s flying around right now, everybody wants in,” Dinwiddie said to Coindesk earlier this month. “They’re not even necessarily sure exactly to what degree or how they want in, but they just know they want in because they see what’s going on.”

Despite his sudden termination Pierce has seemed to land on his feet with his discovery of crypto. It will be interesting to see who the next athlete is to jump aboard.

