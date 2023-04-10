Sixers Big Man Sends Strong Message on Nets Ahead of Playoff Showdown

The Brooklyn Nets aren’t being given much of a chance to win their first-round playoff matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, set to begin on April 15.

One key piece from their opponent, backup big man Paul Reed, is giving due respect to a point.

“I think they’re a good team,” Reed said per Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire on April 10. “They switch a lot which I like I can use that to my advantage with the way I play. Defensively, I feel like—tonight they didn’t have a full roster so we didn’t really get their best look, but in the times we played them previously, we’ve been able to handle them pretty well. I think we got the better team, to be honest, and we should be able to come out and get the win.”

It is hard to disagree with Reed’s assessment – the Nets went 0-4 against Philadelphia during the regular season including a 134-105 loss to end the slate, albeit with both teams resting most of their key players for this very series.

Working on a Sixers-Nets preview and found this mess on the rewatch. pic.twitter.com/EaxDbeHY3i — Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) April 10, 2023

Still, things have not gone well for Brooklyn despite slowing down big man Joel Embiid (relatively speaking) who is a handful for everyone.

He averaged 31.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in his two appearances in the series.

Brooklyn was able to hold him below his season average in points and efficiency which should count for something as they look to force Emiid’s supporting cast to beat them. Of course, that cast includes James Harden who put together an All-Pro-caliber season averaging 21 points and over 10 boards per game after forcing his way out of Brooklyn last year.

Harden averaged 26 points, 6.5 assists, and 4.5 boards in two appearances against his former team to whom he has wasted no opportunity to say “told you so”.

Paul Reed: Sixers ‘Have Better Team Chemistry’ This Season

“I’m super excited,” Reed added. “I feel like this year is gonna be a much better year for us as a team to excel because we have better team chemistry, team dynamic now, and I feel like we can really make it to the finals.

Brooklyn got Ben Simmons in return for Harden and the experience has been rough.

Reed’s comments were probably unrelated but it wouldn’t be the first time a former teammate has noted the better vibe around the team with Simmons out of the picture for good.

Simmons, sidelined since the All-Star break, had failed to live up to his contract when healthy, presenting head coach Jacque Vaughn with even more challenges. The three-time All-Star and two-time All-Defensive Team selection was ultimately shut down on March 28 due to back inflammation after just 42 games this season.

As much of a threat as Harden is, it is still a better plan to force a 33-year-old Harden to beat you than to let Emiid run roughshod.

Former Nets Assistant Highlights Potential X-Factor

If it isn’t Embiid or Harden, the Nets still have to worry about another dynamic Sixers star in Tyrese Maxey.

Even with Embiid at the Elbow the Nets said "the double teams are coming". Sixers going to have to keep the advantage, big part of why Maxey is an X-Factor for me. Feels like Nets are going to trust their rotations and ability to keep ball in front. pic.twitter.com/ncaUnaZWEI — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) April 10, 2023

Maxey averaged 19.5 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.5 rebounds in two games against the Nets.

If there is one thing the Nets can hang their hats on going into this series where they seem overwhelmingly overmatched, it is that the Sixers won both of the games with all three of Embiid, Harden, and Maxey by a combined seven points.