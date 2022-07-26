Proposed Trade Sends 26 Year Old All-Star Point Guard to Brooklyn in Exchange for Kyrie Irving

The Kevin Durant trade request continues to loom large over the entire NBA. One of the things that has taken a back seat to the Durant rumors for the Brooklyn Nets is their Kyrie Irving situation. Irving really made a mess in his contract negotiations, even threatening to leave the Nets for a $6 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. Following that, Irving decided to opt-in to the final year remaining on his contract in Brooklyn, and Durant requested a trade the next day. Some NBA sources have speculated that Durant’s request may have come as a way to try to get Kyrie off of the Nets.

Durant might not be the only one that is trying to get Irving off of the Nets. One NBA insider shared that the Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai might be so done with Irving that the team may look to waive him if he stays. Yahoo’s Vince Goodwill shared that Irving has almost certainly played his last game for the Nets.

“Best believe the Nets have seen the last of Irving in their uniform — don’t be surprised if the Nets use the waive-and-stretch provision to rid themselves of Irving’s presence even if his scent will linger over the next three years,” Goodwill wrote.

With the Nets being done with Irving and the growing skepticism around their negotiations of a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers and an Irving and LeBron James reunion, a new trade partner could enter the mix. In a July 25 article on Bleacher Report, Andy Bailey shared a deal that would send Irving to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Kyrie Irving to Minnesota in Trade Discussions

The Minnesota Timberwolves have already been active this offseason with the acquisition of Rudy Gobert, and Bailey shared on trade proposal that has the Timberwolves upgrading at the point guard position with Kyrie Irving. The Wolves would get Irving at an incredible value, only dealing one player and no picks in the proposal.

Brooklyn Nets Receive: D’Angelo Russell

Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: Kyrie Irving

In the proposed deal, the Nets reunite with their one-time All-Star D’Angelo Russell. Russell had an impressive 2018-19 season in the NBA and led the Nets on a surprising run to the postseason. However, following that, Durant and Irving made their decision to join forces together in Brooklyn, and Russell was dealt in the sign-and-trade for Durant. While Russell is a better option than Russell Westbrook, the deal would be a shining symbol of how badly the Nets failed in the Durant and Irving experiment, only to return to Russell years later.

D’Angelo Russell Last Season

D’Angelo Russell had a strong regular season for the Minnesota Timberwolves. The point guard averaged over 18 points per game and 7 assists. Russell may be shopped for the crowded backcourt with the growth of Anthony Edwards. His regular season play was impressive, and he could see an elevated usage rate on a new team. Russell did struggle in the postseason, however, only averaging 12 points per game on 33% shooting.