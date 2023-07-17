Proposed Nets Trade Lands Thunder’s Former Top-20 Pick

The Brooklyn Nets entered the offseason with a need for a downhill threat according to head coach Jacque Vaughn.

They have gone about addressing the issue from a variety of angles, first drafting Dariq Whitehead out of Duke who has experience as an on-ball creator, and adding the likes of Dennis Smith Jr. and Lonnie Walker IV in free agency.

Neither is a true lead guard – Smith more so than Walker – leaving Brooklyn with a void.

“Re-signing Cam Johnson suggests the Nets remain interested in staying relevant now. The rest of their offseason, though, implies that they’re in wait-and-see mode,” wrote Dan Favale on Bleacher Report on July 16. “Scooping up [Tre] Mann reflects the existential limbo in which the Nets find themselves.”

Nets get:

– Tre Mann

Thunder get:

– 2027 second-round pick (via DAL)

Mann, 22, was the No. 18 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of the University of Florida. He had an effective rookie season, averaging 10.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 36% from beyond the arc but saw most of those numbers fall this past season.

Tre Mann (28 PTS, 10-14 FG) shows out in the Salt Lake City Summer League! pic.twitter.com/HKemGjrEhE — NBA (@NBA) July 6, 2023

The 6-foot-3 point guard averaged 7.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and shot 31.5% from downtown.

He did, however, set a new career-high with 67 appearances.

Mann only made one appearance during Summer League in Las Vegas logging 11 points, five assists (to three turnovers), and two steals. In three games during Summer League in Salt Lake City, however, Mann averaged 23.7 points while shooting 41.7% from three-point range with 6.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.7 steals.

While he has never been a high-assist player – just 3.5 assists per game as a sophomore in college – he certainly puts plenty of pressure on the rim, getting downhill with a quick first step and then showing off his athleticism at the rim.

He could only be stopped by a fractured finger but that could present the perfect opportunity for the Nets to strike.

Interest could be down elsewhere while his rank in OKC’s pecking order remains unchanged.

Acquiring Tre Mann Would Fit Nets’ Blueprint

The Nets have been floated in a few trade rumors linking them to Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, and Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard who is close with Mikal Bridges. But Nets general manager Sean Marks has gone about a very different course of action this offseason.

In addition to Smith and Walker, Marks has also added former No. 23 overall pick (2019) Darius Bazley as a low-cost dart throw.

This all fits Marks’ assertion that he won’t rush into another superstar trade.

Mann fits that mold and figures to be on the outside looking in of a Thunder rotation that has Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, and added rookie Cason Wallace, the No. 10 overall pick in this year’s draft, via a trade with the Dallas Mavericks to its stable of ballhandlers.

Brooklyn has no such logjam – Both Smith and Walker signed one-year contracts while Spencer Dinwiddie is a great example for Mann of how to balance being a scorer and facilitator.

Nets’ Master Plan

The truth is, the Nets won’t need Mann to develop into a pure point guard if their longest-running plan comes to fruition and Ben Simmons returns to the form that earned him three All-Star selections and two All-Defensive Team honors. Year 1 was mostly a wash with the mercurial point forward averaging 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists.

He made 42 appearances with none coming after the All-Star break.

Working in Brooklyn’s favor, Simmons appears to be doing well in his rehabilitation from his back injury. He is also heading into Year 4 of a five-year, $177.2 million contract making him less of a long-term burden if it doesn’t work.

That last part is key if the Nets have any plans on using Simmons as salary-matching fodder in a trade down the line.