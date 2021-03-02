New York City Rap Icon Gives His Honest Take On Kyrie Irving

When Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving announced that he would be leaving the Boston Celtics to join the Brooklyn Nets in the summer of 2019, it was viewed by many as a homecoming for the seven-time All-Star.

Irving has fit into the culture of the Brooklyn Nets like a glove so far. He will be representing the Brooklyn Nets as a starter in this Sunday’s All-Star game along with James Harden who is a reserve. One New York City rap icon has already taken notice of the impact he has off the basketball court.

Damon Dash is a New York City Rap Icon and has ties to former Brooklyn Nets minority owner Jay-Z. During his appearance on Scoop B Radio on Tuesday, Dash praised Irving for daring to be different.

Damon Dash Sounds off on Kyrie Irving

I love the point that he’s conscious, how he’s not trying to fit in he’s really trying to tell the truth as a culture,” Dash told Scoop B.

Nets' @KyrieIrving praised by Damon Dash: "I love the point that he’s conscious, how he’s not trying to fit in." https://t.co/XqJWb61TJw "He’s really trying to tell the truth as a culture. "Having that kind of influence and basketball swag to say some really smart shit." pic.twitter.com/2RwHNLzGed — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) March 2, 2021

“And he’s a dude that’s dead nice with the pill, and he’s NICE! He’s the best at what he does. most of the time when someone is really good at something, most of the time they’re probably smart enough to be good at anything including history and how they’re receiving it and it’s great someone like that along the lines and having that kind of influence and basketball swag to say some really smart shit like that”

When Irving and Kevin Durant joined the Nets in the Summer of 2019 the conversation immediately began about whether New York was still a Knicks town now that the Nets had all the star power. Dash a native New Yorker that now lives in Los Angeles had an interesting take on who runs New York.

“I’m in L.A., so I don’t know. I know I’m cruising with the Knicks; I like what they’re doing but right now, the superstars are with the Nets, you know? I can’t see them losing. It’s just too much power. But before the pandemic being over I mean, coming out there and checking out some games,” Dash said.

Damon Dash Weighs in on LeBron vs MJ

Dash who has a lot of experience evaluating talent as a record label executive is also an avid hoops fan so you know he had to chime in on the LeBron James and Michael Jordan debate.

“Michael because I like his sneakers better,” Dash jokingly told Scoop B.

“ I mean, I’m from the age of Michael. I admire LeBron. He’s the man and he does his thing and I also particularly how he is with his kids; so I love that but, it’s just Michael Jordan. I’m sure that LeBron would pick Michael too … and he’s not the person that I liked the most as a person, you know what I’m sayin’? But he still was the essence of who he was and what he meant as a child to me. And again what supersedes all of that is the rings.”

With the Nets and Knicks both in prime playoff position, the battle for New York is just heating up.

