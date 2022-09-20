Former Nets Star Could Find a Home with Golden State Warriors: Insider

The Brooklyn Nets acquired Rondae Hollis-Jefferson in a draft night trade with the Portland Trail Blazers, which featured Mason Plumlee, and the draft rights to the 41st overall pick, Pat Connaughton. RHJ had a solid career in his time with the Nets. In his best season in Brooklyn, he averaged nearly 14 points, 7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. He was part of the Nets team that overachieved and made it back to the playoffs in the 2019-19 NBA season. Hollis-Jefferson wasn’t brought back after the Nets acquired Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Since then, the forward has appeared on the Toronto Raptors and Portland Trail Blazers. He hasn’t played an NBA game in more than a year, but the forward is again linked to an NBA team. Hollis-Jefferson is among several veteran free agents that were given a workout by the Golden State Warriors.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson to the Golden State Warriors?

On September 7, Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic shared a report that former Net forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson would be one of a number of veteran free agents that the Warriors would be giving a chance in a workout.

“The Golden State Warriors are bringing in several veteran free agents for workouts this week, including Ben McLemore, Elfrid Payton, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Kenneth Faried, league sources tell The Athletic,” Charania and Slater wrote.

It has been a few weeks since the veteran’s worked out with the Dubs, but Anthony Slater again mentioned RHJ as a potential Warriors target if Andre Igoudala retires from the NBA. An announcement is expected to come from Igoudala on his ‘Point Forward’ podcast soon. If Iggy does retire, the Warriors may have found players who could fill the big role he plays for the Championship team.

“Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Kenneth Faried are among those veterans in the facility this past week competing in information-gathering scrimmages. Hollis-Jefferson, a multi-positional wing, best fits the Iguodala on-court mold,” Charania and Slater continued.

NBA Executive on Chances Rondae Hollis-Jefferson Lands in Golden State

In a recent conversation, one Western Conference Executive spoke to Heavy NBA Insider Sean Deveney about the potential of Rondae Hollis-Jefferson landing in Golden State and what to expect from his potential role there.

“He can’t shoot, that is the thing. We are so in search of the 3-and-D kind of guy that I think we lose sight of guys who can contribute without making 3s,” the executive said. “And Rondae, he does a pretty good job attacking the rim, scoring in the paint. Maybe not the usual way we see today, but that should not hide the fact that he is an excellent defender, a 1-through-5 defender, he can guard all positions. He is a guy you can trust on the defensive end and that should get some value.”

The executive noted that he would be a good addition to Golden State. He has proven an ability to play in the NBA during his time with the Nets, and although the shooting leaves some to be desired, he could still make an impact on the Warriors team with or without Andre Igoudala.