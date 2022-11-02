Nets General Manager Sean Marks Calls Out Team’s Lack of Effort This Season

It’s no secret that this has been a disappointing season for the Brooklyn Nets. They were off to a 2-5 start this year before making the decision to part ways with head coach Steve Nash. Ben Simmons has looked incredibly rusty coming back from injury. They have yet to string together a collection of good games. After a somewhat quiet start to the season beyond the struggles on the court, Kyrie Irving got into some hot water off the court when he shared a link to a film that is filled with anti-Semitic and Anti-Black tropes, according to an article written by Rolling Stone. The move has people debating if Irving should be suspended for his promotion as well as lack of remorse.

After the disappointing start of the season, renewed Kyrie drama, and now coaching decisions Nets general manager commented on how Nets fans should react to the recent controversy.

“Look, it’s understandable. I’m completely empathetic to what’s going on here. I’m certainly not proud of the situation we find ourselves in, you know?” Marks said in his press conference addressing the Nets coaching decision.

Sean Marks on Disappointing Start of the Season

Marks didn’t stop at the recent controversy as a reason Nets fans could be frustrated. He also noted and called out the team for a lack of effort that he has seen in games this season.

“When I look at the group of guys out there, I would love to see them competing at the highest level. I mean, we saw games this year where, I’ll be honest, I don’t think we brought it. I’m not going to sugarcoat it. There were times where a quarter was taken off, a half was taken off, a game was taken off. We didn’t compete. … The candidates that we’re looking for, are going to be looking for, that’s going to be one of their attributes. Competitive and having a voice to hold guys accountable,” Marks said.

His statement came as an answer to what the team is looking for in a new head coach, but he also took the opportunity to call out the team not competing in their sluggish start this season.

Marks on Nets Championship Window.

It’s assumed that the Nets have already made their decision on who the next coach will be, despite Marks insisting the team hasn’t made one. Ime Udoka is believed to already be chosen as the next head coach in Brooklyn even though he is currently serving a year-long suspension by the Boston Celtics for violating team rules.

The move is certainly questionable, and they have acted quite swiftly in firing Nash 7 games into the season and even quicker to find his replacement. Super quick when you consider the due diligence the team should do when hiring Udoka after being suspended by Boston. Perhaps the moves have been so swift as Marks believes they have a championship window to address, and they hope that this move can turn things around and in the right direction.

“… My job here is to put this team, this organization in the best possible place to succeed, not only now but long term. We don’t want to skip steps. We don’t want to fast track it here. But we do realize, I’m going to be honest, we have a window here and when we have this group of players and this salary cap, and where we are, we hope to achieve that. I think we’ve all seen what’s happened over the course of the last few years, there’s been plenty of teams that at one point looked a certain way and made some moves and they changed. We hope to be one of those teams, by [arriving] at the decision we will [make] in the next few days, hopefully, that will be a catalyst for a turnaround,” Marks continued.