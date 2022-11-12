Seth Curry Sounds Off on Recent Nets Coaching Decision

The Brooklyn Nets made the surprising decision this week to hire their interim head coach Jacque Vaughn to their full-time head coach on November 9. Hiring Vaughn came after the Nets seemed to have a deal with suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka all but signed. Mere hours after the firing of Steve Nash, Udoka was said to be days away from being the next Nets head coach. However, after ‘strong voices’ within the Nets organization pushed back against the hiring of the controversial Udoka the Nets began to rethink the hiring of the disgraced head coach.

Some NBA Insiders have suggested that forgoing their plans to hire Udoka could be a further signal to the future of the franchise with Udoka being known to be Durant’s guy. The insider suggested that the Nets may know that the writing is on the wall with their superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, and hiring Vaughn could be step one in the Nets’ rebuild.

Seth Curry Praises Jacque Vaughn Hiring

So far, the Nets appear to have buy-in from their players on the hiring of Jacque Vaughn. Kevin Durant spoke highly of the hiring of Vaughn and he’s not alone. Seth Curry also spoke about the perspective Vaughn is bringing as head coach of the Nets.

“It’s been great from Day 1 he got the interim job,” Seth Curry said of new Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn. “I didn’t know what would happen, but he came in and was honest with us and just saying, ‘I’m going to work hard every day. Every day they ask me to be the interim head coach, I’m going to come in, I’m going to coach you guys as good as I can.’ That kind of mindset riled the team, that’s kind of the mindset we took on every day.”

The Nets have been impressive since Vaughn took over as interim head coach, and he has years of NBA experience as both a player and coach to bring to Brooklyn. Can he continue to turn around the disastrous season so far? Time will tell, and they look to be building momentum at the right time.

Other Nets Members on Jacque Vaughn Hiring

Multiple players have raved about Jacque Vaughn being promoted on the Nets bench.

“I was excited for him; I know the work that he puts in every day. I know how much he cares about the development of each player and this team as a whole. Look forward to playing for him. All the guys have responded to how he wants us to play, so I’m looking forward to how we progress after this,” Durant said after the Nets’ win over the Knicks via SNY.

“Personally, I like the way the team has been playing. I mean, they’ve been competing at a high level, but they’ve obviously rallied around each other. You know, they’ve rallied around the coaching staff, they’ve rallied around JV. He’s been the catalyst for that. So I’ve got to give him credit,” said Marks. “I think he’s shown us that they’ve taken the right steps on the way and they continue to show improvement and again, it’s just I look at the camaraderie that the players have shown, you know, they’re having fun, they’re enjoying each other and they’re competing at a high level.”