NBA Executive Reveals Potential Nets Trade Pieces Amid Drama-Filled Season

Remember the quiet few weeks without Brooklyn Nets trade rumors? It didn’t last long after their dramatic rumor-filled offseason with potential Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving trade chatter. Ultimately nothing happened, Durant rescinded his trade demand, and the Nets had a relatively quiet training came and the first two weeks of the 2022-23 NBA season.

However, that didn’t last long. The drama returned quickly after the controversial Kyrie Irving tweet and the awkwardness that followed. Shortly following that, the Nets made the decision to part ways with their head coach Steve Nash and already have a potential replacement lined up in the suspended head coach of the Boston Celtics, Ime Udoka. So the Nets drama and rumors are back, and they are back in full force.

NBA Executive Identifies Potential Nets Trade Pieces

In a recent conversation with an Eastern Conference Executive, Nets guard Seth Curry was named as a potential trade piece for the Nets this season. With the current state of things many have wondered if a Kyrie Irving or Kevin Durant trade discussions will begin again. However, the executive ruled that out, but did insist Curry could be a valuable asset for teams looking to add a sharpshooting guard.

“He has got to get healthy but once he does, he would be the first candidate to be moved. His contract is easy to put into a trade (final year, $8.5 million) and you’ve got Joe Harris there, you’ve got Patty Mills. I think teams know what they’re getting with Seth and they value that. They’d be looking for a first-round pick for Curry, and that might be difficult to get but that is probably where the asking price will be if they get to the point of looking to trade him,” the executive told Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney.

Previous Trade Rumors Involving Curry

This isn’t the first time that Curry has been named as a potential player the Nets could trade this season. Just before the start of the season, a rival executive predicted that the Nets would likely deal either Seth Curry or Joe Harris before February’s trade deadline.

Read More From Heavy Get Coached Into the Best Shape of Your Life “One of them [Curry or Harris] will get dealt before the deadline, that would be my guess. Both are really good shooters, obviously, that is their skill. But both are bad defenders who will be targeted in the playoffs. Obviously, finding a new home for either guy has not been the priority for them this summer so, no, they have not really had talks about a deal for either guy, so far. But I suspect they’ll want to come out and see how healthy Harris is, see if he is back to his old form, then they may start to figure out what they can get for him vs. what they can get for Curry. Harris has more value if he can show he is healthy — he is not as poor a defender as Curry. If they’re going to try to make a deep playoff run, Harris is more likely the one they’d keep,” the executive told Heavy.

Curry’s contract is an easier one to deal especially with it being expiring, however, Harris still would be a valuable asset for teams potentially looking for a sharpshooter. If they do look to build around Kevin Durant, both Curry and Harris give them strong options to do so.