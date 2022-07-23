Nets Guard Sends Strong Message to Steph Curry Amid Trade Rumors

The Brooklyn Nets are in the midst of a strange offseason as they have to find out how to build a competitive roster for the next season and beyond while also finding a way to make Kevin Durant happy after he requested a trade.

Durant’s trade request came on June 30, and we’re coming up on a month since that request and it doesn’t look like there’s a trade anywhere in sight.

If Durant was moved, there would likely be all sorts of shakeups coming, and pretty much nobody on the Nets roster would be safe. That includes sharpshooting guard Seth Curry, somebody who came over last season in the James Harden trade.

Despite bouncing around the league, Curry is still a valuable asset and it was reported the Los Angeles Lakers wanted to acquire him in a potential Kyrie Irving trade, but the Nets didn’t want to budge.

Curry is entering the final year of his contract, and because of that he’d make for excellent trade bait. Speaking to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole, the Nets guard spoke about his uncertain future while also sending a strong message to his Golden State Warriors brother Steph Curry.

Curry to Curry

If there’s one thing for certain, it’s that both Curry brothers can shoot the basketball, but the the younger Curry hasn’t thought much about teaming up with his older brother.

“I’ve thought about it as people bring it up, but to me personally, I enjoy kind of being away from him, trying to create my own path and do my own thing,” the Nets guard said.

If Kevin Durant were to somehow be traded to the Warriors, something that had a bit of traction at one point before fizzling out, there would be a chance to see the two brothers play together. Seth, while open to the idea, would prefer to go against his brother rather than team up with him.

“You never know what the future holds,” Seth said. “I wouldn’t be against it, but it’s definitely not my preferred choice to be on the same team as him definitely right now. I also like competing against him and trying to beat the best.”

The Nets guard said he uses his brother’s success as a competition, and he always has something to chase after.

“Being a younger brother gave me another leg up and an edge to get to where I am today,” he said. “I always had somebody that I was chasing to be as good as or better than in literally everything, not only just basketball.”

Curry Big Part of Nets

If Curry does stick around with the Nets, he’ll be a big part of the team’s future success. Ben Simmons being back and healthy will mean open looks from beyond the arc for many players, including Curry.

Of course, there are bigger pieces at play here as both Durant and Irving could be on new teams next season, and that would be rough for the Nets. If the big three of Simmons, Durant and Irving sticks around, then this team could easily be a championship threat.

If they go a different route, then Curry’s days of being in a Nets jersey could very well be numbered.

