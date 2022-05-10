Nets Star Ben Simmons Issued Blunt Message from Shaquille O’Neal

After sitting out the season for the Philadelphia 76ers as he waited to be traded, Ben Simmons was shipped to the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to Philly.

While he was set to debut for the Nets during the playoffs, that plan never happened and he still hasn’t appeared in a game for Brooklyn. Simmons has been heavily criticized for missing the year by fans and media alike.

After the Nets were swept out of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics, Simmons underwent back surgery to help alleviate his pain from a herniated disc.

Ben Simmons medical update. pic.twitter.com/KXENQjZIg1 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) May 4, 2022

“After consultation with multiple back specialists, it has been determined that the best course of action for Ben’s long-term health is for him to undergo surgery,” the Nets said in a statement.

On May 5, the team announced the surgery was a success and he is expected to be ready by the start of training camp. Some fans feel Simmons should be vindicated after it was revealed he needed surgery.

One fan came out with a video demanding apologies from members of the media for their treatment of the Nets star, including Shaquille O’Neal, and Simmons retweeted it, likely in agreement.

Speaking to Taylor Rooks, O’Neal says that Simmons should call him if he’s hurt by something the NBA legend said.

Shaq Clears the Air

"If I said something that was hurtful, maybe he should call me.”@SHAQ opens up about his comments toward Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/JTUm7X00dS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 10, 2022

O’Neal is far from the only member of the media who openly criticized Simmons, but he is one of the few who has actually addressed it after the surgery.

“When you leave room to speculate, everybody gonna make their own speculation,” the legend began. “If I said something that was hurtful, maybe he should call me and say ‘Hey, you said this.’ I’m intelligent enough to stop time and say ‘Okay, when did I say it? You know what, that wasn’t right, my bad big homie.’ Right now we just going off speculation and some facts because I got people where he is. So I know a lot, and I see a lot.”

It sounds like O’Neal is open to starting a dialogue with Simmons if he’d like to. There are still a lot of questions about the star’s future with the team, but it seems like Brooklyn would like to have him to start the year.

Will The Nets Stick With Him?

Trading for Simmons should mean the Nets want to keep him long-term, but there are a few trade proposals that would ship the star out of town.

He does have his share of question marks, with one notable one being the fact that he won’t have played basketball in over a year by the time the next season begins. There’s no telling what version of Simmons the Nets will be getting, and that was before he underwent back surgery.

With the Nets he’ll be asked to be the third option behind Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, so he won’t have as much of a spotlight as he did in Philly, but he still has a big role. It’ll be interesting to see how he fits in with the team when the next year begins.

