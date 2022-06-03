Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe Hit Back After Kevin Durant Insults Them on Twitter

On the June 1 airing of ESPN First Take, analyst Stephen A. Smith said that Hall of Famer Michael Jordan may have made the game of basketball worse. Smith’s comments, of course, caught the attention of Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, an avid Twitter user. KD took the opportunity to take a shot at Smith, as well as FS1’s Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless.

“My theory is that guys like Steve, Skip, and Shannon have changed the game for the worse,” Durant said per his Twitter account on June 2. “Playas like Stephen [Curry] and Michael [Jordan] can only push the game forward.”

My theory is that guys like steve, skip and Shannon have changed the game for the worse. Playas like Stephen and Michael can only push the game forward. https://t.co/0Oc9J2HqxS — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 2, 2022

Durant’s comments, of course caught the attention of Sharpe, who shunned him for his statement.

“I took a nap after work like I always do. I wake up and I’m trending. I read it’s about something[Kevin Durant] said regarding me and Steven A. Smith. What did I say or do? I’m confused. What did [Stephen A. Smith] say, and why am I catching strays because of it?” Sharpe said per his Twitter account.

Skip Bayless Shames ‘Sorry’ Durant for Loss to Celtics

Skip Bayless, Sharpe’s debate partner on FS1’s hit show ‘Undisputed’ also had a lot to say, both to and about the Nets star. Particularly about how Durant and the Brooklyn Nets ‘embarrassed’ him after they got swept out of the playoffs in the first round by the Boston Celtics.

“Hey, Kevin Durant, as an embarrassed longtime defender/supporter of yours, I just wish you’d had the same energy for the Celtics you do for your usual bashing of media critics,” Bayless tweeted on June 2. “The Celtics made you (and me) look sorry. Enjoy watching the Finals.”

Hey, Kevin Durant, as an embarrassed longtime defender/supporter of yours, I just wish you'd had the same energy for the Celtics you do for your usual bashing of media critics. The Celtics made you (and me) look sorry. Enjoy watching the Finals. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 3, 2022

Kevin Durant Sends Shot at ‘Sensitive’ Media Members

Durant has had his fair share of exchanges with media members since he arrived in Brooklyn in 2019. The argument for the criticisms that analysts hurl at athletes daily is that they are just doing their jobs. But Durant says that the problem that lies within that theory is that members of the media often cannot take what they dish out.

“Nah these media members are sensitive. As soon as an athlete disagrees with these outlandish hot takes y’all take it as a personal shot at your character,” Durant said in response to Phoenix Suns color analyst Eddie Johnson via his Twitter account. “Lol, it’s insane how y’all can’t take what y’all dish out. But it’s the athletes who lack mental toughness”

Nah these media members are sensitive. As soon as an athlete disagrees with these outlandish hot takes y’all take it as a personal shot at your character lol it’s insane how y’all can’t take what y’all dish out. But it’s the athletes who lack mental toughness — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 3, 2022

While it may be true that members of the media are just doing their jobs when they are critiquing these athletes, one thing to remember is that they are still human. The line between constructive criticisms toward athletes and being disrespectful is a thin one to tout.

Some may think Durant and other athletes alike should just ignore the comments that are made about them every day, and instead focus on playing the game. But one can imagine that over time, it can become harder to let go of the criticisms that multiple people are sending your way daily. While these analysts may just be doing their jobs, athletes also have a right to respond when they feel provoked.

