Key Nets Player Sends Strong Message About His Pending Free Agency

The Brooklyn Nets 2020-21 season was a disappointment as they fell short of their goal of winning the franchise’s first NBA title. Injuries derailed what was supposed to be a championship season for the Nets. Both Kevin Durant and James Harden each missed more than a month of playing time dealing with hamstring injuries, and Harden reaggravated his injury in the second round of the playoffs. The final blow was when Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving badly sprained his ankle in Game 4 of their second-round series with the Milwaukee Bucks, which was ultimately a major factor in why they lost the series in seven games.

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Spencer Dinwiddie Makes Bold Claim About Pending Free Agency

The Nets season started with a major injury and essentially ended in the same fashion. Brooklyn’s guard Spencer Dinwiddie went down in just the third game of the season. Dinwiddie partially tore his ACL against the Charlotte Hornets back in December and was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Dinwiddie is set to be a free agent this summer. As a player who has improved his points per game every season since entering the league the Los Angeles native will have plenty of suitors trying to lure him away from the Nets. Dinwiddie has many great qualities as a player but his confidence stands out the most. In a free agency class that features household names such as Chris Paul, Mike Conley, and Victor Oladipo, Dinwiddie believes he is the best point guard in this summer’s free-agent pool as he detailed in his latest social media post.

“Welp, looks like the best FA point guard is ready,” he said via a recent Instagram post.

Follow the Heavy on Nets Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Brooklyn!

Dinwiddie Could Join Lakers or Clippers This Offseason

Dinwiddie has improved every flaw in his game throughout his career. The former University of Colorado standout has proven that he is a player who deserves a major bag. Unfortunately for the Nets, they will not be able to give him the bag that he deserves as they already have three max players that they intend to extend in Harden, Irving, and Durant. Given the facts, he is not likely to return to the Nets next season. According to a recent report by Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News his next destination could be with either the Lakers or Clippers, his hometown teams.

“Dinwiddie, however, is unlikely to return to the Nets after taking a below-market-value three-year deal worth $34 million. A source told The Daily News the combo guard wants to go home or wants the bag,” Winfield writes. “Home is the preferred destination,” the source told The Daily News. ‘But he wants to secure his financial future, too.’”

The Spencer Dinwiddie interest in returning to an LA team is very real. Have asked around a lot about it this week. Everything @Krisplashed wrote in his article is similar to what I've heard from insiders around the league. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) July 2, 2021

Getting Dinwiddie Back Home Could Be a Struggle

Home may be the preferred destination for Dinwiddie, but it will be a struggle to get him there for the type of money he is looking for. Both Los Angeles teams already have two players under maximum contract next season. The Lakers have LeBron James and Anthony Davis while the Clippers have Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard could opt out of the final year of his contract with the Clippers and become a free agent this summer which makes them the more likely destination for Dinwiddie out of the two Los Angeles squads. But according to Winfield even if Kawhi were to opt-out the Clippers would still have a struggle trying to get Dinwiddie the money he is asking for in free agency. Thus they would have to find another team to execute a sign and trade with.

” If Dinwiddie were to join the Lakers or Clippers, it would have to be in a sign-and-trade,” Winfield writes. “Even if Kawhi Leonard were to decline the player option on his contract and leave the Clippers in free agency, the team still would not have the cap space to sign Dinwiddie to a competitive contract.”

Dinwiddie has proven that he can overcome adversity. He recovered from an ACL tear in under six months and has continually improved as a basketball player. While Nets fans may be sad to see him leave the team, Dinwiddie has earned the right to seek a contract that will pay

him what he is worth.

READ NEXT: Kevin Durant Claps Back at Fan Over Grizzlies Star’s Olympics ‘Snub’