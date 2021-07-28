Nets Guard Sends Strong Message to Team About His Pending Free Agency

The Brooklyn Nets 2020 season was one that was plagued by injuries, and that is what ultimately decided their fate in this year’s playoffs. All three of the Nets’ All-Stars, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant incurred major injuries that held them out for an extended period this season.

While the injuries to the Nets All-Stars may have caught many people by surprise, perhaps they should have seen it coming. The Nets’ injury woes began in just the third game of the season which ultimately was a sign of things to come. Nets’ guard Spencer Dinwiddie went down with a partially torn ACL in a game against the Charlotte Hornets in December and was originally slated to be out for the rest of the season in the final year of his contract.

Dinwiddie Says His Return to Nets Is in Hands of Front Office

Getting eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks in 7 games was a tough enough pill for the Nets to swallow. To add insult to injury Dinwiddie was fully cleared to participate in on-court basketball activities just days after they were eliminated. Dinwiddie pulled off the impossible and returned from an injury that was supposed to sideline him for the rest of the year in under six months.

While Dinwiddie has expressed his desire to remain with the Nets, he also wants to get paid what he’s worth. As one of the premier guards in this year’s free agency class, he’ll have many suitors trying to pull him out of Brooklyn.

In a recent tweet, Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson of Bally Sports notes that Dinwiddie was recently spotted working out in Brooklyn Nets shorts. But the Los Angeles native says that the apparel is not really a sign of things to come. And as much as Dinwiddie wants to run it back with the Nets, he says that decision is ultimately in Brooklyn’s hands.

“Lol let’s not make too much of the shorts, I wear the same type of clothes every day,” Dinwiddie said in response to Scoop B. “But I told y’all on the last podcast that it’s in BKNs hands. That part ain’t new news.”

Lol let’s not make too much of the shorts, I wear the same type of clothes every day. But I told y’all on the last podcast that it’s in BKNs hands. That part ain’t new news S/o to @MrDoItMoving for helping make history. Side note this exercise SUCKS 😩 lol https://t.co/Bj1bXuyCxb — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) July 27, 2021

Spence Dinwiddie is flourishing in the gym it seems. And @SDinwiddie_25 is rocking Brooklyn Nets shorts while doing it. 📸 – @MrDoItMoving pic.twitter.com/AZuBEhEpIQ — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) July 27, 2021

Dinwiddie Says He Isn’t Seeking Max Deal in Free Agency

Aside from Phoenix Suns star free agent Chris Paul, Dinwiddie will perhaps be the most highly coveted guard in this year’s free agency class. Thus he will command a high price in free agency. According to a report from Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer Dinwiddie will be looking for about $25 million per year in free agency. While that may seem like a high asking price for those on the outside looking in, Dinwiddie insists that is just what his market value commands.

“All they did was divide 125 by 5 lol it’s math y’all,” Dinwiddie said in response to a tweet from @HoopCentral. “All I did was look at the market and do multiplication. I didn’t say anything about a max deal like some of y’all implied lol.”

All they did was divide 125 by 5 lol it’s math y’all. All I did was look at the market and do multiplication. I didn’t say anything about a max deal like some of y’all implied lol https://t.co/VtxMViI1Ks — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) July 27, 2021

With Irving, Harden, and Durant all having upcoming contract extensions that need to be sorted out, re-signing Dinwiddie will not come cheap for Brooklyn. However, the Nets are in for another championship or bust season in 2021. If Sean Marks and the Nets’ front office are serious about delivering the franchise its first-ever title, re-signing Dinwiddie should be a no-brainer.

