Spencer Dinwiddie Slams Report of Him Almost Being Traded to Warriors

The Brooklyn Nets may have not made any trades before the March 25 trade deadline but their names stayed in the headlines leading up to the very last minute.

One name that kept coming up as it pertained to the Nets’ trade talks was their rising star, Spencer Dinwiddie, who has been out with a partially torn ACL since the third game of the season.

While the Nets don’t expect Dinwiddie back this season, the 27-year-old has not ruled out a return for himself this year. Dinwiddie’s optimism that he can return full strength this season could have been a reason that he drew so much interest from teams at the trade deadline.

A recent report suggested that the Nets almost pulled the trigger on a trade for him with the Golden State Warriors. Dinwiddie Vehemently denies those claims.

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Dinwiddie Slams False Trade Report

“They actually lied about that sh*t,” Dinwiddie told a group of young fans about the trade rumors.

“Because the Warriors offered Kelly Oubre for me & the Nets declined.”

Spencer Dinwiddie refutes Marc Stein’s report that the Nets offered him to Golden State for Kelly Oubre and the Warriors declined. Dinwiddie says, “They actually lied about that sh*t because the Warriors offered Kelly Oubre for me & the Nets declined.”pic.twitter.com/ak2RkGXxKd — Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) April 2, 2021

According to a report by Marc Stein of the New York Times, one team that the Nets reached out to was the Golden State Warriors, who are fighting to get into the Western Conference playoff picture.

Stein reports that the Nets were targeting the acquisition of Kelly Oubre who is averaging 15.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game for the Warriors this season.

“Among the options the Brooklyn Nets explored, I’m told, was sending Dinwiddie to Golden State for Kelly Oubre,” Stein wrote via CBS Sports.

“Golden State rejected those overtures because it is still desperate to make the playoffs.

Nets Owned the Buyout Market

While the Nets remained relatively quiet at the trade deadline they hit two home runs in the buyout market in back-to-back weeks. First, they acquired six-time All-Star Blake Griffin after he reached a buyout with the Detroit Pistons. The Nets followed that up by signing seven-time All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge after he reached a buyout with the San Antonio Spurs.

So far both of the Nets’ newest All-Stars have found the fountain of youth in Brooklyn.

Blake Griffin has already dunked three times since joining the Nets after not registering a dunk since 2019.

Aldridge made his debut on Thursday against the fourth seed Charlotte Hornets. Despite not having played since March 1, the 35-year-old did not show signs of having any rust.

Aldridge Had Impressive Debut

Aldridge finished with 11 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals in a 119-89 win. Aldridge’s performance turned the heads of many but none more than his new head coach Steve Nash.

“It’s not easy to do to have that type of layoff and try to keep yourself in good shape,” Nash said of Aldridge’s performance via NetsDaily.

“There’s a real difference between playing basketball and staying in shape. He looked in good condition and he was sharper than I thought he was going to be with that much time away. I was impressed.”

The Nets will look to extend their win streak to five games when they take on the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

READ NEXT: LaMarcus Aldridge Details if He Would Accept Bench Role on Loaded Nets