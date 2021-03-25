Nets Opt Not to Trade Spencer Dinwiddie, Who Has Hilarious Reaction [LOOK]

Brooklyn Nets fans waited with bated breath as the NBA’s 3 p.m. EST trade deadline approached.

Would the Nets trade Spencer Dinwiddie? Wouldn’t they? A ton was at stake as Nets general manager Sean Marks took his time in deciding whether to pull the trigger.

Ultimately, Marks opted not to.

Dinwiddie Reacts With a GIF

So Dinwiddie is staying put — for now. Although the Nets were reportedly shopping him ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline — and several teams were reportedly interested in his services — Marks decided to hold on to his biggest tradable asset.

Dinwiddie, who has routinely chimed in on his own trade rumors on Twitter, was following closely on Thursday. And when the 3 p.m. deadline came and went, he chimed in once more.

That GIF, of course, is from The Wolf of Wall Street, wherein Jordan Belfort, portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio, dramatically decides not to leave the brokerage house he founded.

Indeed, for Dinwiddie and the Nets, the show goes on. The question now is: for how much longer?

Spencer Dinwiddie Expected to Opt Out

Dinwiddie is expected to opt out of his $12.3 million player option for next season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on March 6. So either way, Marks will have another decision to make about Dinwiddie in the not-so-distant future.

The 27-year-old Dinwiddie proved to be an emerging star last season by averaging a career-best 20.6 points and 6.8 assists for the Nets. But he suffered a partially torn ACL in December, derailing his momentum and likely ending his 2020-21 campaign. Still, Dinwiddie has yet to rule himself out, and frequently posts updates on his progress to his social media pages to keep fans informed.

Nets Quiet at Trade Deadline

The Nets, with a record of 30-15, are currently tied with the Milwaukee Bucks for second in the Eastern Conference, a game and a half back of the Philadelphia 76ers. And as Brooklyn eyes a championship run later this year, the buzz around them ahead of the trade deadline was plentiful.

All of those rumors and speculation didn’t amoung to anything as the Nets stood pat at the deadline. They saw potential targets in JJ Redick and JaVale McGee get traded to other contenders (Redick to the Mavericks, McGee to the Nuggets). They still could make a splash in the buyout market with names like Andre Drummond and Hassan Whiteside potentially set to become available, though the Lakers are reportedly the favorite to land Drummond.

