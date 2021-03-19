Nets’ Asking Price for Spencer Dinwiddie Revealed: Report

It remains to be seen if the Brooklyn Nets pull the trigger on a deal ahead of the NBA trade deadline on March 25. If they do make a splash, though, Spencer Dinwiddie remains their most coveted (and really, their most movable) asset.

But what would the Nets expect back in a trade for Dinwiddie?

ALL the latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Nets Asking Price for Dinwiddie

It’s been widely reported that the Nets are shopping Dinwiddie, who is continuing his rehab process after surgery to repair a partially torn ACL suffered in December.

As for Brooklyn’s asking price for Dinwiddie, the Nets are looking for a role player off the bench and a second-round pick in return for him, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

More from Scotto here:

Dinwiddie can be obtained for a role player off the bench who can contribute this season as Brooklyn chases a title and a future second-round pick, league sources told HoopsHype. According to executives around the league who spoke with HoopsHype, the belief is a team that is over the cap would make the most sense to trade for Dinwiddie because the team would be able to monitor his rehab progress from a partially torn ACL and acquire his Bird Rights, which would allow him to be signed while going over the salary cap. Should the Nets retain him past the trade deadline, which Brooklyn is open to doing if the right deal doesn’t come along, they’ll have the flexibility to work out a sign-and-trade this offseason with his agent, Jason Glushon, and another team.

Follow the Heavy on Nets Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Brooklyn!

Potential Trade Targets for Nets

During a live session on Locker Room, New York Times reporter Marc Stein on Friday said he expects the Nets to have a deal involving Dinwiddie at the deadline as it will be a challenge for them to retain him in the upcoming free agency period, per Harrison Grimm of SB Nation.

Dinwiddie is widely expected to opt out of his contract after this season and become a free agent, but a team acquiring him now would have an advantage because they wouldn’t need cap space in order to re-sign him because of his Bird Rights, as John Hollinger notes in a recent article for The Athletic.

“For the Nets to have a chance at any genuinely good player in this trade market, as opposed to just second-unit guys, they need a trade partner who A) would value Dinwiddie’s Bird Rights, B) has given up on this year, and C) has a player making $10 million to $20 million that the Nets want,” Hollinger wrote. “That may be a tough needle to thread.”

Hollinger then labeled Pistons center Mason Plumlee and Pelicans guard JJ Redick as “two of the more plausible targets” for Brooklyn as they look to return value in a deal for Dinwiddie.

Hollinger, who formerly worked in the Grizzlies front office, had two more ideas for realistic Dinwiddie trades ahead of the deadline in his article for The Athletic:

The other two that come to mind for me are 1) trading him to Indiana for Doug McDermott, which would save the Nets several millions in luxury tax and bring back a Joe Harris Lite shooter off the bench, or 2) trading him, Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot and Shamet to Orlando for Evan Fournier and Khem Birch, which would have the opposite financial impact but return a more threatening offensive player and a defensive center. I bring up Indiana and Orlando because both those teams would have a use for Dinwiddie’s Bird rights. They aren’t projected cap-room teams but need another point guard and could sign him without going into the tax.

READ NEXT: Kevin Durant Comes Clean About 2010 Interaction With LeBron James