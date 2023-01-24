Warriors Stephen Curry Goes off After Crushing Loss to Nets

The Brooklyn Nets had one of their most impressive wins of the season on January 22, defeating the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors on their home floor. After trailing by as many as 17 points in the contest, the Nets were able to rally back by committee. Five of their players scored in double-figures in the win.

But as impressive as the win was for the Nets is as equally as disappointing a loss it was for the Warriors, who once again had issues securing a win. Golden State star Stephen Curry didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment after the game.

“Losing sucks, no matter what the reason is. Losing is a terrible feeling and we hate it. Being 23-24 past the halfway mark of the season, we’ve experienced a lot of it. So, we need to bottle it up and do something about it,” Curry said via NBC Sports Bay Area.

“I feel like nobody’s letting go of the rope, nobody’s thinking that we can’t do it. Again, that’s our challenge, to not be in the situation where every other night we’re explaining why we didn’t get the job done.”

"Losing is a terrible feeling." Steph addresses the Dubs' inability to consistently string together complete games pic.twitter.com/30XnZ3mKwd — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 23, 2023

Steph Curry Sounds off on Warriors Tough Losses

The loss to the Nets via a late, clutch bucket from Royce O’Neale stings for the Warriors. Especially after a late Jaylen Brown three-pointer sent the game into overtime in their loss to the Boston Celtics on January 19. Curry says that those losses have come as a result of the Warriors letting go of the reins too early, putting themselves in a position for the game to be decided by a make or a miss.

“Just not sustaining a high level of execution on either end of the floor, letting the momentum slip away, and then, it’s a make or miss situation down the stretch,” Curry said via the JER – Sports Journalist YouTube channel.

“Jaylen Brown hits that three, Royce O’Neale hits one tonight. You give teams an ability to go win the game, you know, with a possession here, a possession, it’s the NBA, and we’ve been on the wrong side of it. Where beaten ourselves in a certain portion of the game that gives the other team life, and that’s what happens.”

Kyrie Irving Shows Appreciation for Warriors Fans

The star of the night against the Warriors for the Nets was their starting point guard Kyrie Irving. After putting up a sizzling 48 points in their previous game against the Utah Jazz, Kyrie followed up with a 38-point performance along with 7 rebounds and 9 assists.

Irving is no stranger to big performances in The Bay. Who could forget the shot heard around the world when he hit a go-ahead three-pointer over Curry in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals that ultimately sealed the victory for Cleveland. After his big performance against Golden State, Irving expressed his appreciation for their fans.

“In terms of going against the Warriors and being out here, it’s amazing to see the change here in San Francisco,” Irving said.

“I’m so used to going over to Oakland to play against the Warriors, but I still feel the same fan appreciation here. They still have championship fans. They expect a great product out there, they have great players. So, I never take it for granted when I’m here playing in this amazing arena, this new arena. I look forward to it in the future.”

The Warriors and the Nets won’t see each other again in the regular season. But depending on how the rest of the season plays out, there is a possibility that they could meet in the NBA Finals.