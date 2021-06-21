Steph Curry Sounds off on Nets’ Kevin Durant Performance in Game 7 Loss

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was a man on a mission in Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks. Durant’s 48 points gave him the record for the most points ever in a Game 7 in NBA history to go along with 9 rebounds and 6 assists. Even with another huge night from Durant, the Nets fell to the Bucks 111-115 and are now out of the playoffs.

Despite coming up short in Game 7, one thing that could not be denied is the greatness of Durant who put the world on notice that he is the best player on the planet during these playoffs. After a 49-point performance in Game 5, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo called KD the best player in the world, and even in defeat, that statement may still ring true.

Steph Curry Sounds in Awe of Kevin Durant

KD added to his catalog of clutch playoff shots in Game 7. Durant hit an impossible fadeaway jumper in the game’s final seconds to send it into overtime and he had his former Golden State Warrior teammate Steph Curry in awe of how he was carrying the Nets.

“That is insane [Kevin Durant],” Curry said via his Twitter account on Saturday, June 19.

Before the Nets’ ‘Big 3’ of James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Durant came about, Durant and Curry were tearing through the league during his three-year stint with the Golden State Warriors. In Curry and KD’s three years as teammates, the Warriors went to three consecutive NBA Finals and won two championships in the process.

Still, after securing his first and second championships as a Warrior, question marks remained about Durant’s legacy overall. Mainly because KD left the Oklahoma City Thunder during 2016 free agency to join a 73-9 Golden State Warriors squad that had just eliminated them from the playoffs weeks prior. Despite winning NBA Finals MVP during both of Golden State’s back-to-back titles fans wanted to see if Durant could win big without Curry which could have played a part in him leaving in 2019 to sign with the Nets.

Joe Harris Holds Himself Accountable For Loss

After leading the NBA in three-point field goal percentage this season, Nets’ starter Joe Harris had a disappointing series against the Milwaukee Bucks. The final blow for Harris was when he missed a wide-open three-pointer in the final minute of overtime that would have given the Nets a three-point lead and likely the win. After shooting just 3/10 from the field in Game 7, Harris acknowledged that his poor shooting could have been what ultimately decided the series.

“I’m disappointed. I wish that I played better. There’s a lot of things where you can go back and be a tough critic on yourself but at the same time, you got to bring more to the table than just one thing,” Harris said on his disappointing Game 7 per NetsDaily. “I wish I shot more efficiently, help alleviate some of the pressure other guys were facing, but this is the situation that we’re in. Frankly, if I played better, we might be in a little bit of a different spot.”

After a disappointing playoff exit, the Nets have some major decisions to make concerning the roster construction for next year. If they hope to make a deep playoff run next season, they will have to address everything that they lacked in the Milwaukee series.

