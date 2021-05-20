Steph Curry Has Interesting Comparison of LeBron James & Kyrie Irving

On Wednesday LeBron James and Stephen Curry added another chapter in their storied rivalry. The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors went to war at Staples Center in a play-in game that would decide which team would be the 7th seed in the Western Conference playoffs. It did not disappoint.

As with most battles between LeBron and Steph the game came down to the wire. The Lakers would win the game 103-100 thanks to a late go-ahead three by LeBron. James would hit the three right into the eyes of Curry adding to his extensive collection of clutch shots. In his career, LeBron has 97 game-tying or go-ahead field goals in the final minute of the game. In the last 25 seasons only Kobe Bryant has more with 101.

Steph Compares Lebron’s Clutch Shot to Kyrie’s in 2016

LeBron dotted Curry’s eye with that desperation heave in the final minute that eventually would cost the Warriors a shot at the 7th seed. While it is a deflating feeling for the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, it is not an unusual one as he likened LeBron’s shot to the one the Kyrie hit over him in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

“Well, I’ve seen it before about five years ago. I know what it’s like,” Curry said of LeBron’s go-ahead bucket via Bleacher Report. “This one was a little further out, so I don’t feel too bad about it.”

“Well I’ve seen it before about five years ago. I know what it’s like." Steph recalls Kyrie's clutch shot in the 2016 Finals after being asked about Bron's game-winner (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/UKYKjU1cyD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 20, 2021

Kyrie Irving's Clutch 3 Pointer Cavaliers vs Warriors Game 7 June 19, 2016 2016 NBA Finals 2016-06-22T18:38:19Z

Harden Says Communication Is a Major Key for the Nets Success

Kyrie and the Nets are the heavy favorites to win this year’s NBA title because of all the talent that they have. As the Nets have learned this season, the higher up you sit, the bigger of a target you will be. Teams have brought their best to the table against the Nets all season. James Harden knows that the offense for the Nets will not be a problem as they have three of the best offensive talents of all time between himself, Kyrie, and Kevin Durant. The defense on the other hand has been a question mark all year which is something that the Nets ‘Big 3’ is in constant communication about.

“We basically talk all day about what we need to do, our approach to the game. Mostly, it’s not about offense. It’s about defense and things we need to get better on,” Harden told reporters on Wednesday via NetsDaily. “We all know that us three and the entire team and coaching staff as well. Not for one bit do I think the offense is going to be a problem because you’re dealing with three of the most unselfish guys in this league, three of the most skilled and talented players in this league.”

Harden is one of the most prolific scorers in NBA history. He has won the scoring title in three of the last four seasons. However, since his arrival in Brooklyn his offensive responsibilities have shifted, as he has become much more of a facilitator because of his elite ability to set up his teammates.

“I know what I need to do, and I know what Ky and Kevin can do scoring-wise. I don’t need to compete with them,” Harden continued. “My job is to make their lives a little bit easier, and if I can do that, then I’m doing my job.”

Harden had a disappointing exit from the NBA Bubble last summer after being swept by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round. He is hoping that he can end this season with an NBA title.

