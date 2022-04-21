Nets Fans Roast Steve Nash Over Handling of Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving

The Brooklyn Nets have now dropped both games in Boston and find themselves in a 0-2 hole against the blazing hot Celtics.

This series is far from over, but Kevin Durant has been hounded all series long and his numbers have suffered greatly because of it. Kyrie Irving followed up his excellent Game 1 performance with a dud in a game the team eventually lost by seven points.

While the star duo didn’t play well, much of the focus has been on Nets coach Steve Nash’s performance, or lack thereof. Many fans have accused him of not coaching at all and not making any adjustments. After Game 2 they are fed up, and some are even calling for his job.

Fans Have Had Enough

Steve Nash can’t coach man. It’s ok to say it. Great PGs don’t always make good coaches. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) April 21, 2022

On a team with Durant and Irving, the head coach might feel like they can sit back and let their two guys run the show, but that hasn’t been the case in this Celtics series.

Irving and Durant have been defended very well, but Nash isn’t making adjustments to get them better shots. In the second half, the pair shot a combined 1-17, and one fan called for Nash to do something.

“Steve Nash gotta put them in better positions to not miss 16 shots in the second half,” the fan wrote.

Popular Twitter account @casualtakeking, better known as the parody account Mark Jackson’s Burner, said Nash only has a handful of plays.

Steve Nash’s only offensive is Kevin Durant post up, Kevin Durant iso, & Kyrie Irving iso with all due respect — Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) April 21, 2022

“Steve Nash’s only offensive is Kevin Durant post up, Kevin Durant iso, & Kyrie Irving iso with all due respect,” they wrote.

“Steve Nash out there just watching the game like us man,” said another.

As the series shifts back to Brooklyn, it’s clear adjustments will have to be made and the team can’t just rely on the hopes that Ben Simmons will return to save the day.

How Will Nash Respond?

"It's incredible to have Kevin Durant on your team…. but this isn't just about Kevin tonight it's about our team playing better." Steve Nash talks about isn't worried about KD, who struggled in Game 1. But wants to get his star more help. pic.twitter.com/3JUQNf35E8 — DaveEarly (@DavidEarly) April 20, 2022

Nash could very well be coaching for his life in Brooklyn here as this is a team that has championship aspirations. While there was a lot of turmoil throughout the season, they are now in the playoffs nearly at full strength, with notable absences being Joe Harris and Ben Simmons, but they spent much of the year without either of them.

Nash believed the team took their foot of the gas in the second half, something they will have to avoid in Game 3.

“I think our intensity drops a little bit in the second half,” he said after the loss. “It made a big difference, that they were continuing to be physical.”

Before the game, he talked about getting Durant help, and while the team did lead for much of the contest, they eventually slipped in the fourth quarter.

“It’s incredible to have Kevin Durant on your team,” he said. “But this isn’t just about Kevin tonight it’s about our team playing better.”

The Nets don’t seem capable of surviving a bad Kyrie Irving or Kevin Durant game against these Celtics, so they’ll either need to get the two on the same page or the role players will have to step up either more.

Bruce Brown had a very good Game 2, but it ultimately made no different in the final score. There’s still a long series ahead, but it’s now an extremely uphill battle.

