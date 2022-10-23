Steve Nash Sounds Off on ‘Problems’ Ben Simmons Causes at Center

At the end of last season, when the Brooklyn Nets were eliminated in the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Boston Celtics, Nets head coach Steve Nash made a bold claim that he would be playing Ben Simmons at center next season. Simmons, who battled a lingering back injury for the entirety of his time in Brooklyn, was expected to spend the summer rehabbing his back and would be playing the role of a big man for the Nets. With Simmons being one of the best defenders in the NBA, it gives him versatility in being able to defend every position on the court and add some creativity and versatility in Nets lineups. The versatility of Simmons is something Steve Nash is very high on even early on in the experiment.

“Very unique,” Nash said of Simmons after the second full practice of training camp on Wednesday. “That’s what makes Ben great. That’s why I don’t care if he ever shoots a jump shot for the Brooklyn Nets. He’s welcome to, but that is not what makes him special and not what we need. He’s a great complement to our team, and he’s an incredible basketball player because of his versatility.”

Steve Nash on Ben Simmons Center Role

Not only will Simmons likely play extended minutes at center, but Nash also noted in the preseason that the Australian point guard would have ball handling responsibilities at the five as well in the preseason, “If he’s the ‘lone big,’ that’s a role we would definitely play him at,” Nash said. “But he’s also our playmaker and point guard.”

It’s an interesting role that Nash and the Nets have created for Simmons. He didn’t look completely comfortable with it early on this season, fouling out in game one while also struggling elsewhere on the court. However, in their October 21 matchup against the Toronto Raptors he looked much better, grabbing 10 rebounds, and dishing 8 assists. He only scored 6 points but was solid, especially in the paint.

“Every time he gets in the paint, he causes problems,” Nash said. “Ten rebounds, eight assists, couple blocks. He’s starting to show the player he can be, and I think he’s still got a ways to go. Really proud of him. He shook off a first night and I thought was much more aggressive.”

Because of the way he plays and all of the things he can do for the Nets, Nash referred to Simmons as Brooklyn’s “engine” of the team and while he’s not adding much with his scoring his playmaking and facilitating has the potential to really lift the Nets offense. Especially as they surround Simmons with shooters, and one of their best shooters Joe Harris, made his long-awaited return from injury on Friday night.

Steve Nash on Joe Harris Return From Injury

Joe Harris getting injured so early into the Nets’ season last season changed the entire course of the season. He never returned until this Friday against the Raptors. He only scored 3 points in his return, but Nets head coach Steve Nash spoke about what the return of Harris means for the team.

“It was just great to see him out there,” Nash said. “He’s an important player for us. The quicker we can get him back up to his best is important for our group. You know the characteristics he brings as a teammate, that elite shooting, the fight, the physicality he plays with is so important. Getting him out there and getting a game under his built was really important, let alone giving us depth and ability.”