Three New Potential Brooklyn Nets Jerseys Leaked

The Brooklyn Nets have been wrapped in multiple offseason transaction rumors this summer. Of course, we’re all aware of the circus around the Kyrie Irving contract negotiations that went on until he opted into the final year of his contract with the Nets. Soon after the negotiation drama, Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets. Part of Durant’s request for a trade was speculated to have started after seeing how the front office handled the Kyrie negotiations and that being a symbol that the Nets weren’t serious about being contenders.

Durant and Irving aren’t the only rumors swirling around the team on Atlantic Avenue. Donovan Mitchell has been included as a name that the Nets may look to target with the Utah Jazz listening to offers from other teams. Multiple teams are calling to enquire about Nets guard Cam Thomas after another impressive Summer League campaign. Thomas was named to the All Summer League Team for this month’s tournament.

However, these aren’t the only rumors around a possible new look for the Nets. Earlier this week, three of next year’s jersey lineup for the Nets was leaked.

Brooklyn Nets Potential 2022-2023 Jersey Leaks

On July 17, Casey Vitelli tweeted out a compiled list of the entire known jerseys for each of the NBA teams.

“I have compiled every @NBA uniform, “known”, as of 7/17/22, to be worn this year into one graphic. Will add more once they are released/leaked. Unable to tag @hornets, @LAClippers, and @sixers. NOTE: Some jerseys may not be 100% accurate to actual design.” Vitelli tweeted.

I have compiled every @NBA uniform, "known", as of 7/17/22, to be worn this year into one graphic. Will add more once they are released/leaked. Unable to tag @hornets, @LAClippers, and @sixers. NOTE: Some jerseys may not be 100% accurate to actual design. pic.twitter.com/ApygR6qInD — Casey Vitelli (@caseyvitelli) July 17, 2022

The Nets still have two of their five jerseys grayed out in Vitelli’s tweet. He clarified what that meant in a tweet that followed.

“If a team is showing a missing jersey, it does not always mean that they are getting new uniforms. I am unable confirm certain jerseys returning at this moment in time,” Vitelli shared.

It’s important to note that Vitelli is the same Twitter user that leaked the original Basquiat and Blue Throwback jerseys for the 20/21 Nets season. When it comes to sharing jersey designs, he has good intel.

Nets Possible Jersey Lineup for Next Season

The Basquiat jerseys are here to stay for the lineup of jerseys featured in Vitelli’s update. Those jerseys are ones that Kevin Durant actually pined for and with that, let’s remain hopeful that Durant will get to play in the jerseys next season.

Among the other jerseys pictured is a minimalistic black jersey with black letters and white stitching that reads ‘Nets.’ That is the team’s Jordan jerseys. The white Basquiat are the second pictured jersey. Last but not least are the throwback red, white, and blue Nets ABA jerseys with the stars down the side. See the jersey lineup here.

Again, these new jerseys are not confirmed by the team but come from a source that has correctly shared jersey leaks in years past. The uniforms bring an element of new jerseys we haven’t seen this way, and a throwback to classic Nets digs. Hopefully, for the franchise, they have some of their stars back to fill the new uniforms.