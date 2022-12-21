TJ Warren Calls Out His Critics Amid Nets Winning Streak

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks made one of the most controversial free agent signings this summer when he inked forward TJ Warren to a 1-year, $2.6 million deal.

A multitude of questions surrounded Warren, who missed the entire 2021-22 season with a foot injury. But the biggest concern was his defense, a void the Nets needed to fill promptly. So far, Warren has been one of Brooklyn’s best defenders. Others may have had doubts, but the former Indiana Pacer has always been confident in his ability to defend. In fact, he is unsure how the questions surrounding his abilities on that end of the floor even came about.

“I’m fully confident in myself. I know what I can provide for a team,” Warren told reporters on December 20 via Sports Illustrated. “Just being a two-way player, locking in on defense. I feel like a lot of people didn’t think I can play defense. I don’t know where that narrative came from, but I’ve been improving on that end as well as being a scorer. Just being aggressive when I’m locked in.”

TJ Warren Sounds off on Transition to Nets

Warren signed with the Nets knowing that he was entering the fray of one of the most toxic situations in the league. There was still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the futures of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn. In addition, nobody knew what Ben Simmons was going to look like after a long layoff.

To make matters worse, even after missing nearly two years of play, Warren still was not cleared to take the court once the season kicked off. When he finally made his debut earlier this month, there was a process of him getting reacclimated to the NBA game. But the new Nets forward says that is just all part of the process of joining a new team.

“I mean, it’s tough coming into a team, especially a new team midseason after being out for so long,” Warren added. “It takes some getting used to, just getting familiar with guys and learning the coaching staff and just trying to figure out what you want to be and what you want to do out there consistently every night. So, it’s an adjustment.”

TJ Warren Gives Update on Injured Foot

A lingering foot injury delayed Warren from making his debut at the beginning of the season. It has been an uphill battle for him to return, especially with him only appearing in four games since the 2020 season, basically missing two years of play.

But Warren says each time he steps on the court, the foot feels stronger than the last game, which is positive news for him and the Nets.

“My foot was good. It’s getting better every game,” Warren said of his injured foot.

“Every time I’m out there, I feel like starting to feel that myself more and more and more. Definitely. I’m definitely feeling…being out two years and coming back, I feel like I’ve been adjusting pretty well, I think better than what people want. But it’s always room for improvement. I’m still getting my legs under me. So, it’s getting more and more comfortable out there.”

If Warren can continue to stay healthy, he could be one of the biggest x-factors for the Nets this season.