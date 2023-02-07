Nets Are Favorites to Land New Star Following Kyrie Irving Trade

The Brooklyn Nets may be bringing a new star to the Big Apple to pair with Kevin Durant following Kyrie Irving’s exit. Brooklyn are the betting favorites to be Raptors star guard Fred VanVleet’s next team. The Nets (3 to 1), Lakers (7 to 2), Clippers (4 to 1) and Suns (5 to 1) are among the favorites to add VanVleet, per Sports Betting AG.

VanVleet is coming off his first All-Star campaign last season and would give Brooklyn a new second option to pair with Durant as Brooklyn attempts to replace Irving. The guard is averaging 19.7 points, 6.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 34.4% from the three-point line during his first 46 starts this season. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Nets explored expanding the Irving deal to include VanVleet, a move that is now more complicated given the trade with the Mavericks has already been made official.

“Among the possibilities for expanding the Kyrie Irving-to-Dallas trade before this evening’s scheduled trade call: League sources say that Brooklyn has explored the feasibility of packaging Spencer Dinwiddie and draft capital to Toronto in an attempt to acquire Fred VanVleet,” Stein tweeted on February 6.

What Would the Nets Have to Trade the Raptors for Star PG Fred VanVleet?

VanVleet’s trade value is complicated as the point guard can opt out of his four-year, $85 million contract this upcoming offseason. The former All-Star has a $21.2 million salary for this season and is projected to make $22.8 million in 2023-24.

Brooklyn would be trading for a player they could be in danger of losing this summer. The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor reported that the Nets could still flip Spencer Dinwiddie to the Raptors for VanVleet as part of a separate deal.

“Important to note that the Nets could still flip Spencer Dinwiddie alone for Fred VanVleet (or another player),” O’Connor tweeted on February 6. “NBA rules just prevent Dinwiddie from being combined with other players in a trade, so this deal being official does make it harder for Brooklyn to get Pascal Siakam.”

The Nets Have Also Shown an Interest in Raptors Stars Pascal Siakam & OG Anunoby: Report

Time will tell whether Brooklyn is able to make a deal with Toronto, but the Nets appear to be interested in acquiring multiple Raptors players. HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that the Nets have also inquired about two additional Toronto stars: Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby.

“The Brooklyn Nets have expressed interest in trading for Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote on February 6. “Brooklyn’s interest in Siakam was first reported by Marc Stein.

“Toronto covets Nets starting center Nic Claxton and has expressed interest in acquiring him in trade discussions with Brooklyn, league sources told HoopsHype. At last year’s trade deadline, the Raptors offered a first-round pick in an attempt to acquire Claxton and have since kept an eye on the rising center. Nets forward Ben Simmons and several first-round draft picks have also been discussed in trade conversations with the Raptors, league sources told HoopsHype. The Nets have also separately expressed interest in OG Anunoby.”