New Team Emerges in Trade Talks for Nets Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the franchise on February 3.

Initially, the teams said to have interest in making a trade for the Nets star were the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and Phoenix Suns. On February 4, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that a new team has emerged as a suitor for the star point guard. The Los Angeles Clippers.

“The LA Clippers have joined the pursuit of Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, sources told ESPN on Saturday,” Wojnarowski writes via ESPN.

“The Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and Phoenix Suns, among others, have been engaging with the Nets since Irving’s trade demand Friday, sources said. And now the Clippers — who have been in the trade market for a point guard — are looking into a possible deal too, sources said.”

Nets ‘Determined’ to Trade Kyrie Irving Before Deadline

Some think the Nets shouldn’t pull the trigger on an Irving deal ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Brooklyn has a record of 32-20, sitting comfortably in 4th place in the Eastern Conference playoff standings, and their superstar forward Kevin Durant is eyeing a return to the court ahead of the All-Star break.

They could deny Irving’s request, chase a championship this year, and live with the results. But they would risk losing Irving for nothing this summer in free agency. With the options presented to them, Wojnarowski says that Brooklyn is “determined” to move Kyrie ahead of the trade deadline.

“The Nets are proceeding in talks throughout the league as though they are determined to find a deal for Irving ahead of the NBA trade deadline Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, sources said. Brooklyn has been working to find deals that can keep the Nets in contention with the relatively imminent return of All-NBA star Kevin Durant, who has been out since mid-January with an MCL sprain,” Wojnarowski added.

“After a brief back-and-forth on a possible contract extension last week, Irving ended talks and informed the team that he wanted to be traded, sources said.”

Jacque Vaughn Sounds off on Kyrie Irving’s Trade Demand

The Nets started the year 2-5 under Steve Nash, and it looked like their season was over before it even started. But upon the termination of former head coach Steve Nash, Jacque Vaughn has turned around the fortune of this franchise. So much so that they elevated him from being the interim head coach to a permanent position.

This isn’t the first test Vaughn has faced as leader of the Nets. He’s dealt with Kyrie’s suspension and Kevin Durant’s injury, all in just over three months. In the wake of Irving’s trade request, Vaughn says that his goal is to keep things “consistent”.

“Yesterday I touched base with every single player. That was a day for me to get what you need, and mine was to [speak] with every single player. I’m not going to speculate on stuff that’s out there that’s been reported. My job is hopefully to stay consistent. Hopefully, I’ve been that way with you guys and with our group. And I touched base with our guys every single one of them yesterday,” Vaughn told reporters on February 4 via Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News.

“I said to them, ‘We’re not gonna make this weird. We’re here to play, we’re here to do a job. Show up and do your job. I said, ‘You’ve done the first step of this thing is we’re here, we’re showing up. Let’s do the work to get a win tonight.’ And that’s what I’m going to continue to try to focus on. That’s what I’m focused on, and I look forward to try and get a win.”

Irving’s trade request came as a surprise to many people. And with less than a week to go before the NBA trade deadline, the impact of it is even more heightened as the Nets now have to scurry to find a deal that will still keep them in title contention.