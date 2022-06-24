‘Realistic’ Nets Trade Would Swap Kyrie Irving for Star Sixth Man

The Brooklyn Nets are in a tough spot with their star point guard Kyrie Irving as things appear to be trending towards a divorce.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Irving would consider a trade to the Sixers, Heat, Clippers, Lakers, Knicks and Mavericks. With the exception being the Knicks, it looks like Irving wants to go somewhere he can compete immediately for a championship.

Every one of those teams listed could certainly use the talent of Irving, but there’s no telling if any of them are willing to take on the potential headache that could come with him arriving.

If a team is, a package that could prove to be “realistic” is one the Miami Heat could offer that would ship their budding star Tyler Herro out of town along with Kyle Lowry. This proposal comes from Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes.

Heat Trade Package

There’s no question that no matter what happens, a trade of Irving would make the team worse going forward, but there are ways to soften the blow. Hughes makes the case that landing both Herro and Lowry for Irving is the only “semi-logical” option.

“You need a franchise that is perpetually hungry for stars who add championship equity—one totally unconcerned with the distant future,” he wrote. “That’s the Miami Heat. They’re the only semi-logical option.”

Lowry is 36 years old, so while he might have a little left in the tank to help a championship team, the main draw here would certainly be reigning Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro. Hughes argues the Heat are a team who takes chances, and the loss to the Celtics in the Conference Finals shows the team does need to find some more offense.

“The Heat are risk-takers who need a primo shot-creator next to Jimmy Butler,” he wrote. “Irving’s talent is enticement enough, even with all the potential headaches he brings.”

If the vaunted “Heat Culture” can get Irving on the right path, then this would be a good move for them.

Should the Nets Do It?

If the Nets are forced to consider a trade, it’ll be tough to find a better offer than the proposed deal of Herro and Lowry.

What’s going to be interesting in the Irving saga is what it means for Kevin Durant going forward. The pair came to Brooklyn together, and it could mean Durant would force his way out if Irving departed. That isn’t the case so far, but things could change.

Hughes argues that this potential deal could convince him to stay in Brooklyn to see what happens.

“Perhaps most importantly, adding Lowry and Herro—two legitimate talents with Finals experience (and a ring in Lowry’s case)—might convince Durant that Brooklyn is still the best place for him,” he wrote.

Durant is a top talent in the NBA and losing him would be a devastating blow, so the Nets will certainly fight to keep him. He’s under contract for four more years, so he’s in Brooklyn for the long haul if they’re able to keep him happy.

