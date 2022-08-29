Former Teammate Seemingly Takes Shot at Nets Star Ben Simmons

The Ben Simmons saga is in the rear-view mirror for the Philadelphia 76ers, that hasn’t stopped people from taking shots at the now-Brooklyn Nets star.

Simmons still hasn’t played in a game for the Nets, and that has led to a lot of criticism that he hasn’t been able to silence. The former Sixers standout is a three-time All-Star and is considered to be one of the best defensive players in the league, when healthy of course.

Considering the way he ended his Sixers tenure, it’s no surprise he rubbed teammates the wrong way, and rising star Tyrese Maxey took a perceived shot at Simmons.

Speaking on an appearance with NBC Sports Philadelphia while attending a Phillies game, Maxey talked about how fun it was to be playing with guys who “really care about winning.”

Maxey Makes a Jab

While he didn’t name any names, it seems clear to anybody who has been following the Sixers that he’s talking about Simmons.

“It’s really fun to be out there with guys that really care about winning and care about getting better,” he said. “You know, James (Harden) coming to the team, he kind of fit right in; it was really amazing. And now we have guys like PJ Tucker, De’Anthony Melton, Danuel House. It’s going to be a lot of fun. I just can’t wait to get started.”

After flaming out in the playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks, Simmons never played another game for the Sixers and was eventually traded to the Nets in the deal that brought over James Harden.

He eventually underwent back surgery following the season and the expectation is now that he’ll be ready to play for Brooklyn when the new season rolls around.

The Nets and Sixers play in Philadelphia on November 20, and that will be the first time the two sides meet up in the regular season where Simmons is playing as a member of another team. He’ll likely be showered will all kinds of boos, similar to how he was when the two sides met and the guard sat on the bench.

Simmons Forms a Big 3

Ever since the end of June, there were all sorts of questions swirling around the Nets about what the team would look like. Kevin Durant requested a trade out of Brooklyn, but he eventually rescinded the request and decided to stick with the Nets.

Part of that was the unwillingness by the Nets on trading him, and another part might’ve been his best shot at winning another NBA championship was in Brooklyn.

By deciding to buy into the next season with the team, Durant will be teaming up with both Simmons and Kyrie Irving to create a new trio of superstars, and the potential is near limitless.

While Simmons isn’t known for his offensive production, his playmaking is top-tier and dishing the ball to Irving and Durant has the potential to create some highlight reels.

It’s tough to know what Simmons will look like coming off surgery, but if he’s able to capture his old form, he’ll fit right in as a third option.

