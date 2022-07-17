Unexpected Future Plans for Kyrie Irving and the Nets Revealed

Buckle up. The Kyrie Irving situation in Brooklyn has taken another turn. After being unhappy with how contract negotiations with the Brooklyn Nets, Irving got permission to seek sign-and-trade partners for the Nets. Before that, Irving was reportedly exploring signing for the $6 million mid-level exception with the Los Angeles Lakers. Irving has been in trade rumors to the Lakers ever since opting into his final year of his deal as well. A move LeBron James is also hoping happens.

Last week, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News wrote that Kyrie still wants to stay in Brooklyn even if Durant was traded. He continued on Twitter saying, “Kyrie never wanted to leave. Contract negotiations just in Brooklyn got wicked. I never reported he asked for a trade. Just that he got permission to seek sign and trade options.”

Kyrie never wanted to leave. Contract negotiations just in Brooklyn got wicked. I never reported he asked for a trade. Just that he got permission to seek sign and trade options. https://t.co/7x5w518hDS — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) July 13, 2022

Now, the future of Irving remains as unpredictable as ever, but recent reports from Bleacher Reports Jake Fischer makes it sound like he plans to be back in a Nets uniform next season.

Kyrie Irving’s Approach for Next Season

Despite ongoing conversations about joining LeBron James on the Lakers, it does not seem like a trade will be finalized for Irving. Without a deal getting done, many believe that Irving is settling in on the plan that he will be back in Brooklyn next season.

“From my conversations with people in the league, seems pretty clear Kyrie’s accepting the fact that he is overwhelmingly likely to be back in Brooklyn,” Fischer said on a July 15 episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This.‘

Fischer cited the trade market not being good enough for Irving as the reason that he hasn’t been dealt. He shared that no other team besides the Lakers has been interested in dealing significant assets for Irving besides the Lakers. The main assets the Lakers are open to dealing is Westbrook’s expiring contract, and draft picks in the deal. That isn’t one the Nets want, and so the expectation is to have both of their stars back in the borough next season.

Will the Nets Keep Kyrie

While Irving is preparing to be back in Brooklyn, the Nets may not be looking to add the star. After the tumultuous season, he had for the Nets last season the front office is reportedly done with Irving. One Insider, Vince Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, shared that the Nets could be so done with Kyrie that they will exercise the waive-and-stretch provision to get rid of him.

“Best believe the Nets have seen the last of Irving in their uniform — don’t be surprised if the Nets use the waive-and-stretch provision to rid themselves of Irving’s presence even if his scent will linger over the next three years,” Goodwill wrote.

The back and forth for the Brooklyn Nets continue on what will happen with Irving. What started as a roller coaster for the Nets has remained a roller coaster. Both Irving and Durant reports go back and forth that they may be dealt or that the Nets may just be pivoting to run it back. Executives have been said to be going on vacation this week and it is expected to be quiet but heat back up as the season approaches.