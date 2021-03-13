Update on Caris Levert’s Cancer Recovery Sets NBA On Fire: Report

A major update in Caris LeVert’s kidney recovery should excite not only Indiana Pacers fans but fans across the entire NBA landscape.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, LeVert who was originally supposed to miss an extended period of time will be available for the Indiana Pacers on Saturday when they take on the red-hot Phoenix Suns.

Caris LeVert Returns To Action on Saturday

“After undergoing surgery to remove a small mass on his left kidney in late January, guard Caris LeVert will make his Indiana Pacers debut vs. Phoenix on Saturday, sources tell ESPN,” Woj tweeted on Thursday.

LeVert underwent surgery to treat renal cell carcinoma on the kidney upon its discovery in a physical exam shortly after arriving from Brooklyn in four-team trade centered on James Harden. LeVert has been ramping up in recent practices for his return with the Pacers. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2021

LeVert was a key part of the trade that brought James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets. Coming into the season, LeVert was expected to take the leap into stardom and was having another career year, averaging 18.5 points with 6.0 assists per game.

Trade To Pacers May Have Saved LeVert’s Life

“LeVert underwent surgery to treat renal cell carcinoma on the kidney upon its discovery in a physical exam shortly after arriving from Brooklyn in four-team trade centered on James Harden. LeVert has been ramping up in recent practices for his return with the Pacers,” Woj tweeted.

In order to complete his trade to the Pacers, LeVert had to receive a physical to ensure that he was healthy and cleared to play. During the physical, an MRI had revealed a small lump on his left kidney. It was later determined to be renal cell carcinoma, a form of cancer.

After receiving the news, LeVert took to Instagram, thanking his fans for their continued support and prayers.

Originally, the 5-year man was said to be out indefinitely, needing about 6-8 weeks for recovery and then some more time to get back in shape. Then in January Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that after undergoing successful surgery in late January, the former Brooklyn Net would make a return in the second half of the season. Now we have a date for his return.

Caris LeVert had surgery to treat kidney cancer. He will not need further treatment. This is amazing news for LeVert, who will be out indefinitely. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/vYopnLKHD8 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 26, 2021

This sudden news is a sigh of relief for fans and the Pacers, as they are 16-19 in a very tight Eastern Conference, where everyone is making a case for the playoffs.

The former Brooklyn guard was loved by many in the city and organization. During a game against the Pacers a few weeks after the trade, LeVert was honored with a video tribute thanking him for his time and effort to the team.

The Nets gave Caris LeVert a tribute video at Barclays Center 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XxveMdrsa5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 11, 2021

Afterward, Kyrie Irving and several other Nets players met up with their former teammate to show some love and give their best wishes to him on his road to recovery.

Kyrie and the Nets show Caris LeVert love after the game 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Wtf1edcxtd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 11, 2021

Although he no longer plays in the city that he called home for five years, LeVert will always be beloved by the Brooklyn faithful.

He will have a chance for redemption against his former team when the Pacers take on the Nets on March 17.

