Nets Could Land ‘Best’ Trade Package in Shocking Proposed Warriors Trade

Kevin Durant requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets has kind of hijacked the NBA free agency window. On July 3, NBA writer Keith Smart shared that many free agents seem to be waiting on what happens with Durant and Kyrie Irving before making their decisions.

“Talking to some folks around the NBA, it sounds like some of the better free agents on the board are waiting to see what happens with KD and Kyrie trades.

One agent told me: “Some teams might need to fill a lot of rotation minutes after a trade. We can be patient for now,”” Smart tweeted.

With a flurry of trade proposals flooding into Brooklyn, one of the most surprising has had Durant linked with his former team the Golden State Warriors.

Golden State Warriors Interested in Kevin Durant

Marc J. Spears on a recent appearance on ESPN Radio, called the Golden State Warriors a team to “keep an eye on” for Durant. Spears noted that the Warriors would have one of the best packages available to land Durant.

Spears noted the Warriors “could” potentially offer the best package for both sides, with a deal involving Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman.

Spears also took to Twitter about the potential Warriors interest to clarify saying,

“It’s no surprise to me that Warriors have interest in Kevin Durant, according to sources. So does more more than half the league. It’s KEVIN DURANT. You better make the call if you’re an NBA GM. It’s KEVIN DURANT,” Spears tweeted.

The Warriors package is definitely an interesting one. Wiggins is coming off of an impressive year and had a strong showing in the Warriors run to the NBA Championship. Poole also had a strong showing in the playoffs and catapulted himself to his infamous Baby Splash Brother status. Kuminga and Wiseman are two young players that would also be interesting additions to a Nets roster.

Warriors and Durant

After leaving the Warriors to join Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn to compete for a championship, Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant watching the Warriors win a title after failing to do so with the Nets definitely added to the problem.

“I think it exasperated Kevin Durant’s frustration,” Wojnarowski said. “I think it’s the narrative that surrounded him that he dealt with in the aftermath of him leaving Golden State and then going on to win a title without him, contrasted with what has gone on in Brooklyn in these last three years.”

Now seemingly as quickly as it started in Brooklyn, the experiment with Irving and Durant is ending with Durant’s trade request and the franchise and Irving both being done with each other. Can the Warriors actually complete a deal for Durant? How solid is their interest in bringing him back after everything?

One thing that is for sure after the ongoing war of words on Twitter between Durant and his former outspoken teammate Draymond Green about legacies, and more the two continue to take shots at each other over the social media platform and podcasts.