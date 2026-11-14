Browns Cut Ties With 26-Year-Old Amid Comeback Attempt

Back in May, during the Cleveland Browns rookie minicamp after the NFL draft, the team was impressed with with a veteran who was in Berea on a tryout basis–Markees Watts, who had played three years with the Buccaneers after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Charlotte. Watts signed on for a training camp deal, and for a team that was badly in need of depth at edge rusher, he had a reasonable shot at the roster. Watts had played 27 games for the Buccaneers, recording 13 tackles and 1.5 sacks in primarily a depth and special-teams role.

Watts never got far in camp, though, and was placed on the reserve/retired list on June 2, just two weeks after signing with the Browns, though no reason was given at the time.

Browns Letting Markees Watts Walk

Now, though Watts wants to make a comeback, and he needed some cooperation from the Browns to do so. On Friday, the team officially waived Watts off the retired list.

From Greg Auman, who covers the Bucs for Fox Sports: “Former Bucs OLB Markees Watts, who retired in June, has decided he wants to play again. Browns waived him off the reserve-retired list today so he can work out for other teams. Still only 26 and healthy.”

The Browns, apparently, have no interest in hanging onto Watts, though they have remained thin at pass rusher. The Browns have been going with Jared Verse and Isaiah McGuire as the starters, with Sam Williams and Derek Barnett behind them this season. McGuire has 3.0 sacks and Williams has 1.0.