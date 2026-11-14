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Browns Cut Ties With 26-Year-Old Amid Comeback Attempt

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Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry.
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Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry.

Back in May, during the Cleveland Browns rookie minicamp after the NFL draft, the team was impressed with with a veteran who was in Berea on a tryout basis–Markees Watts, who had played three years with the Buccaneers after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Charlotte. Watts signed on for a training camp deal, and for a team that was badly in need of depth at edge rusher, he had a reasonable shot at the roster. Watts had played 27 games for the Buccaneers, recording 13 tackles and 1.5 sacks in primarily a depth and special-teams role.

Watts never got far in camp, though, and was placed on the reserve/retired list on June 2, just two weeks after signing with the Browns, though no reason was given at the time.

Browns Letting Markees Watts Walk

Now, though Watts wants to make a comeback, and he needed some cooperation from the Browns to do so. On Friday, the team officially waived Watts off the retired list.

From Greg Auman, who covers the Bucs for Fox Sports: “Former Bucs OLB Markees Watts, who retired in June, has decided he wants to play again. Browns waived him off the reserve-retired list today so he can work out for other teams. Still only 26 and healthy.”

The Browns, apparently, have no interest in hanging onto Watts, though they have remained thin at pass rusher. The Browns have been going with Jared Verse and Isaiah McGuire as the starters, with Sam Williams and Derek Barnett behind them this season. McGuire has 3.0 sacks and Williams has 1.0.

Sean Deveney is a veteran sports reporter covering the NBA, NFL and MLB for Heavy.com. He has written for Heavy since 2019 and has more than two decades of experience covering the NBA, including 17 years as the lead NBA reporter for the Sporting News. Deveney is the author of 7 nonfiction books, including "Fun City," "Before Wrigley became Wrigley," and "Facing Michael Jordan." More about Sean Deveney

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Browns Cut Ties With 26-Year-Old Amid Comeback Attempt

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