Buccaneers’ Second-Year Wide Receiver Sends Bold Message at OTAs

Jalen McMillan had a huge final five weeks of 2024, and he is confident he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers are capable of huge things in his second season.

As he starts his second season as an NFL wideout, McMillan shared his expectations and why he thinks the only thing that can hurt the Bucs’ ultra-talented wideout group is themselves.

McMillan had just 13 catches in Tampa Bay’s first 12 games and was inactive in four of them. But he broke out over the Bucs’ final five, posting 24 receptions for 316 yards and seven touchdowns while helping them go 6-1 over the final seven games and rally to win the NFC South.

But the Buccaneers’ third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft from Washington has bigger expectations for he and his position mates in Year 2.

How Can The Buccaneers Receivers Be Better in 2025?

McMillan doesn’t think any secondary unit can stop the Buccaneers’ top-four wideouts, himself, Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and 2025 first-round draft pick Emeka Egbuka from Ohio State.

“We’ve got a lot of talent,” McMillan said at his first media availability after the team’s first OTA practice. “It’s really us against us. Just being there for one another and honing in on the talent we possess and staying focused really.”

McMillan’s end-of-season run helped him believe he could become a go-to weapon for the Buccaneers.

“It gave me a lot of confidence in myself,” McMillan said “I could just go out on the field and feel belonging.”

McMillan admitted being overwhelmed by his opponents, citing veteran All-Pro Bobby Wagner’s presence when he saw the Washington Commanders linebacker playing on the other side during Tampa Bay’s Week 1 home game against Washington.

But he won’t have that problem in Year 2.

“I think last year I was focused on ‘how am I going to look in the future’ instead of coming in and focusing on the moment,” McMillan said. “When I focused on the moment, I did good things.”

Do Jalen McMillan and Emeka Egbuka Know Each Other?

McMillan is from Fresno, California, and Egbuka is from Tacoma, Washington, so the young Buccaneers wideouts have known each other for years.

“I heard about him through high school, like 7-on-7 [at renowned northwest gym Ford Sports Performance in Tukwilia, Washington],” McMillan said. “I was trying to get him to commit to [Washington], but that’s a whole ‘nother story.”

McMillan has been impressed Egbuka’s maturity and knowledge, even though he is just days into his tenure with the Bucs.

“He’s a pro,” McMillan said. “Really serious about practice and already knows half the playbook. I’m really excited for his growth and his future here.”

Egbuka won’t have this problem, but McMillan, like Godwin and Evans, will have to learn a new scheme under first-year offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard. Grizzard is taking over for Liam Coen, who took the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach position.

Yet, a few days into working with Grizzard, everything is going well, according to McMillan.

“It’s like last year,” McMillan said. “We’re just harping on being perfect with our schemes and finding new ways of being open. It’s really fun.”