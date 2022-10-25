Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Slams Green Bay Fans Ahead of Bills Matchup

While the Buffalo Bills (5-1) were able to enjoy their bye in Week 7, their upcoming opponent, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (3-4) entered a three-game losing streak after getting defeated by one of the worst teams in the league, the Washington Commanders.

Against backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke and the Commanders on Sunday, October 23, Green Bay failed to convert a single third or fourth down while Rodgers averaged just 3.3 yards on complete passes. When asked during the postgame press conference if the Packers can still turn things around, “I’m not worried about this squad,” Rodgers said. “In fact, this might be the best thing for us This week, nobody’s going to give us a chance, going to Buffalo on Sunday Night Football, with a chance to get exposed. Shoot, this might be the best thing for us.”

NBC Sports commentator Cris Collinsworth laughed out loud when he heard about Rodgers’ optimism about beating Buffalo, and the 38-year-old veteran was ripped apart on Twitter for what Packers fans deemed to be delusional comments.

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, October 25, Rodgers responded to the backlash by slamming his own fans, referring to them as “pigs in s***.”

“Well, they can say whatever they want,” Rodgers says with a smile. “Nothing is going to sway that opinion, I don’t think. I can come out here and extol the virtues of my team and the hope for the future and excitement about the present, but I think people who are bitter and angry — they kinda want to sit in it and wallow in it a little bit, like a pig in s***, ya know? Just enjoy it for a bit. Let it wash all over them before they’re ready to get washed off.”

McAfee asks if he’s hoping his teammates absorb the pain of the Washington loss so that “they can never feel it again,” but Rodgers clarifies that he’s not talking about the players in the locker room, but the Green Bay faithful.

“I was talking about the fans,” Rodgers says. “Fans want to be upset and that’s fine. That’s great. It’s still kind of a free country so they can do whatever they want. As far as us, we’re going to get ready for a tough opponent on Sunday Night Football.”

As for his own performance against the Commanders, Rodgers said, “This was my highest-graded game by (Packers quarterbacks coach) Tom (Clements), which maybe people will be surprised to hear, but obviously we didn’t execute. Lots of drops. Couple missed throws… but there were three of four plays, that if we just did what we were supposed to do… little things. It’s the details.”

“That’s why we have some hope,” Rodgers added. “It’s not like we’re getting dominated out there. We’re not getting man-to-man dominated. We’re beating ourselves.”

Rodgers Acknowledges the Packers are the Underdog

The former 24th overall pick from the 2005 NFL Draft is aware that the Bills are 10.5-point favorites to win on Sunday — marking the first time in Rodgers’ career that he’s been dubbed as a double-digit underdog.

“I think there’s a lot of interesting things coming to a head this week,” Rodgers said of the Packers’ marquee matchup in Buffalo. “We’ve had some success in primetime games over the last little bit. I know we’re playing a tough opponent. They’re coming off a bye week. They get an extra week to get ready for us. They got a great quarterback, a great defense, very well coached, a lot of weapons – Jake Kumerow. So, a lot going for them. But we’re the underdog this week which is a new spot for us.”

Kumerow was released by the Packers in September 2020, just one day after he praised the receiver’s potential on SiriusXM NFL radio, and the veteran quarterback was not happy about the cut being made without his knowledge.

The 30-year-old receiver was quickly signed to the Bills’ practice squad and following a brief stint with the New Orleans Saints toward the end of the 2020 NFL season, Kumerow has become one of Buffalo’s most reliable backups. However, he’s far behind Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis on the depth chart.

Bills Defensive Coordinator Is Not Sleeping on the Packers

Despite the lopsided odds and Rodgers’ slumping stats, Green Bay ranks 18th in the NFL in passing (221 yards per game) and 23rd in points (18.3 points per game), per New York Upstate, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier refuses to buy into the rhetoric that that their matchup against the Packers will be a blowout.

Frazier addressed the media via video conference on Monday, October 24, and sent a strong message of support to Rodgers ahead of their Week 8 matchup. You can never count out “a first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback,” Frazier said.

“He’s more than capable of leading this team and putting this team on his back. So it starts there,” Frazier said. “And they have a football team that’s had success in the past. I know they’ve hit a bump in the road of late, but it’s still so early in our season. They have enough time to right the ship and they’ve got the right guy leading them to get that done. We’re going to have to play our best game of the season to have success.”