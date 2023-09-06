The agent for former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mike Williams has disputed a claim that Williams died, a reporter shared on September 6.

Spectrum News reporter Jon Scott initially shared on September 5 that Williams had suffered a construction accident in Tampa, writing on Twitter the Buffalo native died at age 36. But reporter Michael Schwartz of WKBW shared on Wednesday that Williams’ agent spoke out against the report, with the agent reportedly saying the former NFL player was not dead.

“I just got off the phone with Mike Williams’ agent. He tells me the former NFL wide receiver HAS NOT passed away,” Schwartz wrote on Twitter. “Williams was involved in a ‘construction accident,’ and is in a Tampa-area hospital, according to his agent.”

Disputed Reports Surrounding Mike Williams

A number of outlets, including the Washington Post, shared stories claiming that Williams had died. The Washington Post report cited a GoFundMe page where Williams’ father, Wendell Muhammad, wrote that his son had “swelling on his brain and swelling on his spinal cord that was ruptured” after the accident.

The page had raised close to $3,000 for travel expenses for Muhammad to travel from Dallas to visit his son. The page said that Williams faced a battle for his life, and did not say that he was dead.

“I would like to thank each and every one of you in advance who are willing to help,” Muhammad wrote. “I am asking all of you to lift my son up in prayer for all of his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Schwartz reported that family members requested that the page be taken down, but it remained active as of the late afternoon on Wednesday.

Nick Veronica of WIVB in Buffalo shared more details on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, saying that Williams remained on life support in a Tampa hospital after being placed in a medically induced coma.

“New: Here’s what we can report on Mike Williams. The former NFL receiver and Buffalo native was put on life support at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa following a work injury last Friday,” Veronica wrote. “A close friend says he has been placed in a medically induced coma.”

New: Here's what we can report on Mike Williams. The former NFL receiver and Buffalo native was put on life support at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa following a work injury last Friday. A close friend says he has been placed in a medically induced coma. https://t.co/OWgyiIK1nX pic.twitter.com/DPLGq6B4ZT — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) September 6, 2023

Some former teammates shared condolences after the initial report that Williams had died, including former Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy who wrote an emotional post on Twitter.

“Dang man hurts my heart seeing the news of my former teammate and Buccaneers 2010 draft class brother Mike Williams,” McCot wrote. “Always great energy, brought joy and laughter to the locker room and a heck of a player!! Prayers and blessings to his family!!”

Buffalo Native Played One Season for Bills

Williams grew up in Buffalo and later played wide receiver at Syracuse University, where he earned all-Big East honors. He was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft, leading the team in his rookie season with 65 receptions for 964 yards. Williams would finish second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting that year.

The Bills traded a sixth-round pick for Williams in 2014, and he made eight receptions for 142 yards and one touchdown as part of a team that went 9-7.