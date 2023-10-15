Breakout Bills DE A.J. Epenesa Likely Leaving Buffalo Next Year: Insider

The Buffalo Bills are getting a breakout season from defensive end A.J. Epenesa, which one insider believes could make him too expensive for the team to keep next year.

After coming to the Bills as a second-round pick in 2020, Epenesa is having the best season of his career at the right time. He already has three sacks just five games into the season, on pace to break his career-best of 6.5 sacks last year. He added his first career interception, which he returned for a touchdown in a 37-3 win over the Washington Commanders. Epenesa has also become a disruptive force at the line of scrimmage, knocking down six passes so far.

But with the jump in production coming in the final year of his contract, Buffalo News insider Jay Skurski believes Epenesa will be too expensive for the Bills to keep after this season.