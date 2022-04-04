Former Bills Star Arrested, Tased During Altercation With Police: Report

Alex Carrington, the Buffalo Bills‘ former third-round pick from the 2010 NFL Draft, was arrested early Monday morning on multiple charges in Lockwood, New York, per the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office report.

Carrington, 34, was pulled over at a traffic stop at 263 South Transit Road for “speed in zone and no headlight,” however, while deputies interviewed the former Bills defensive end, they “noted signs of potential intoxication,” and requested him to exit the vehicle for a standardized field sobriety test.

ALL the latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

The Sheriff’s report noted that Carrington was “non-compliant” in all requests to step out of his car “and presented many officer safety concerns as a gun magazine was observed in plain view, in the pocket of the side door.”

According to the report, Carrington “attempted to start the vehicle in what was presumed to be an attempt to flee,” but officers “were able to extricate” the Arkansas State alum from the car “after deploying a Conducted Energy Weapon (Taser).”

#TBT is one of the most dominate and productive players in Arkansas State Football History Alex Carrington. He was the 2008 SBC Defensive Player of the Year, completed his career with 21.5 sacks & was a 3rd Round Draft pick by the @buffalobills. #WolvesUp pic.twitter.com/KvS1Z3byJd — Arkansas State Football (@AStateFB) July 19, 2018

While Carrington was removed from his vehicle, officers found a loaded black Glock 17 handgun, which was “concealed under his leg,” per the Sheriff’s report, along with “two more loaded, high capacity magazines.”

Carrington Is Being Held at the Niagara County Correctional Facility

Carrington, who hasn’t played in the NFL since 2015, was remanded to the Niagara County Correctional Facility, per the Sheriff’s report, where he’s awaiting centralized arraignment on two felony charges of weapons possessions, and four misdemeanor charges including resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration, driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a suspended registration.

Former #Bills DE Alex Carrington arrested overnight in Lockport for DWI, criminal possession of weapon, and resisting arrest. He was 3rd round pick in 2010 and last played in 2015. pic.twitter.com/gTupUfCOp8 — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) April 4, 2022

The Sheriff’s report also noted Carrington had “several other NYS Vehicle and Traffic tickets.”

Carrington got his mug shot taken at the station and as of Monday afternoon, “records show he’s in custody,” per TMZ.

Carrington Famously Blocked 4 Kicks During the 2012 Season

Carrington, who played in Buffalo from 2010 through the 2013-14 NFL season, famously blocked four kicks, shutting down three field goals and one extra point), during the 2012 season, which earned him the nickname, “Megahand,” as reported by The Buffalo News.

At the time, Carrington credited becoming a father at a young age for being able to handle the fame of being a professional athlete. “I’m not living for myself,” he told The Buffalo News. “I’m not living for me anymore. That was over at 17.”

“My kids matured me a lot. They make you settle down a little bit. I had my first one in high school. I was really all about that coming up through college. I had another one when I was coming here in 2010.”

The NFL star also credited his parent, his father, a retired police officer, and his mother, a healthcare worker, for keeping him on the right path. “I always have to be conscious of decisions I make. Then being an NFL player kind of adds that little voice in the back of your head. Hey, do you really want to do that?… But I was always a pretty mature guy. My parents did a pretty good job, I would say.”

The following year, Carrington suffered a quad injury while playing against the New York Jets on September 23, 2013 which effectively ended his season.

The outside linebacker spent the 2014 NFL season with the St. Louis Rams before returning to Buffalo the following season. In November 2015, Carrington suffered another season-ending injury, once again tearing his right quadriceps, during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs, per SB Nation.

Alex Carrington is back in Bills blue. Why he's fitting right back in again: http://t.co/qdBTI8FEMf pic.twitter.com/9qeShJIyBa — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 26, 2015

Over his five seasons with the Bills, Carrington appeared in 51 games, recording four sacks and 60 tackles.

Carrington hasn’t appeared in an NFL game since 2015. In August 2016, the 6-foot-5 defensive player signed with the Houston Texans but was released before the season started.

READ NEXT: Bills Rumors: Trade Proposal Sends Former 2nd-Round Pick for Giants CB