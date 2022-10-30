Bills Wanted to Make Big ‘Splash’ Trade for Saints Pro Bowl RB: Report

While the Buffalo Bills (5-1) are laser-focused on taking down quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, the front office has its eye on the NFL’s November 1 trade deadline.

Heading into Week 8 the 2022 NFL season, the Bills remain one of the best teams in the league and while there’s no dire need to make a move, there’s always room for improvement, especially when it comes to Buffalo’s run game. On Sunday, October 30, Fox Sports NFL host Jay Glazer revealed the Bills called up the New Orleans Saints to inquire about running back Alvin Kamara.

“The Bills are in it for somebody else. They are trying to make a splash,” Glazer said, noting how they attempted to land Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers, who was ultimately traded to the San Francisco 49ers. “What people don’t know is that they actually called about Alvin Kamara this week. They were rebuffed there”.

“But look, there are still other running backs left on the market,” Glazer added. “Kareem Hunt. Jeff Wilson, Cam Akers. Certainly, not on the level of Alvin Kamara, but they could be had.”

The #Bills are trying to make a splash in the trade pool. What other RBs and defensive players are hot on the market? We'll see CMC with the #49ers today against the the #Rams, post bidding war. @JayGlazer has the latest for us ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/34zRtPvIWX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 30, 2022

According to NewOrleans.Football‘s Nick Underhill, the Bills’ offer wasn’t rejected, per se, more that the Saints are putting their superstar back on the trade block. “The Saints aren’t shopping Alvin Kamara, per sources. The team currently does not plan to trade him,” Underhill tweeted on Sunday morning.

While Kamara, 27, sounds like he would be out of the Bills’ price range, the five-time Pro Bowler signed a five-year, $75 million contract extension with the Saints in 2020, the team restructured his contract in March 2022, which makes his base salary for the 2022 season, $6.12 million, reachable for Buffalo.

Bleacher Report‘s Tyler Conway wrote, “A team acquiring Kamara would only have to pay the remainder of his base salary for this season and then essentially have him on a series of one-year contracts through the 2025 campaign.”

The Saints (2-5) currently sit in last place in the NFC South, however, each team in that division has a losing record heading into Week 8. In five games this season, Kamara has recorded 77 rushes for 351 yards along with 191 receiving yards. The Saints face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8.

Buffalo was Named a Top Destination for Rams RB Cam Akers

As Glazer mentioned, the Bills could also make a move for Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers, who was the team’s starter during their Super Bowl 56 victory. Things have since soured between Akers and the Rams, and head coach Sean McVay confirmed that the two parties were looking to part ways on October 17.

Immediately after, The Draft Network‘s Justin Melo named the Bills as one of the top “potential destinations” for the Rams’ second-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft. While Devin Singletary has positioned himself as the Bills’ No. 1 running back, he “hasn’t placed a stranglehold on the lead job,” per Melo. “Singletary has gained 256 yards on 57 attempts (4.5 yards per carry) and has yet to score a rushing touchdown. Presumed backup Zack Moss has been a non-factor.”

“Furthermore, Akers possesses a fairly notable connection to a member of Buffalo’s staff,” Melo noted. “Current Bills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer served as Los Angeles’ run game coordinator for three seasons (2018-20), including Akers’ breakout rookie campaign. Kromer knows Akers as well as any coach in the league. He may consider advocating for the Bills to acquire Akers.”

Akers is due $1.17 million for the 2022 NFL season, and $1.45 million in 2023, per Spotrac.com, which makes him an incredibly affordable option for Buffalo. Running back Devin Singletary could also be a consideration if the Chicago Bears decide to place him on the trade block.

The Bills Made RB Zack Moss a Healthy Scratch Against the Chiefs

The Bills’ issue at running back was highlighted just before their marquee Week 6 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, as head coach Sean McDermott made Moss a healthy scratch.

While McDermott later revealed that part of the reason they sat Moss was to have “insurance at tight end with the injuries Dawson Knox has been dealing with,” as reported by ESPN‘s Alaina Getzenberg, the third-year back has struggled this season. During Buffalo’s 38-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5, Moss recorded one carry for seven yards.

It was encouraging to see Singletary put up season-high numbers during Buffalo’s 24-20 victory over the Chiefs, carrying the ball 17 times for 85 yards along with four receptions for 22 yards, but rookie James Cook only carried the ball twice for eight yards. However, Cook is the only running back to score a rushing touchdown thus far this season.

Heading into Week 8, quarterback Josh Allen actually leads the team with two rushing touchdowns and 257 rushing yards. While Buffalo has the No. 1 offense, they rank No. 17 in rushing.