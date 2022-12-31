Bengals Veteran RB Makes Bold Statement About Facing Bills on MNF

The Buffalo Bills‘ upcoming Monday Night Football showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals is not just the most highly-anticipated primetime game of the week, but the entire season. While the Bills (12-3) sit in first place atop the AFC, the Bengals (11-3) are right on their heels in third place just behind the Kansas City Chiefs.

Despite the current rankings, Bengals running back Joe Mixon did not hesitate in declaring Cincinnati the best team in the AFC on Saturday, December 31. “At the end of the day, what people got to realize and understand, we the big dog of the AFC and that’s just what it is,” Mixon told FOX 19. “For anything to happen, it goes through us.”

There is some merit to Mixon’s comments, as the Bengals are the reigning AFC champions from last season, but this Cincinnati squad led by Joe Burrow has never faced Josh Allen and the Bills, which makes this primetime matchup feel like a measuring stick for which team is best. Thus far this season, the former second-round pick from the 2017 NFL Draft has recorded 199 rushes for 787 yards and six touchdowns, along with 55 catches for 400 receiving yards, and he’s way more excited than nervous to finally face the Bills.

“They’re a very good football [team], but we match up with them very well,” Mixon said, per Cleveland.com. “I’m loving the matchup, it’s just a great opportunity for us to showcase what we are all about.”

Mixon’s teammate, Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase feels the same way. “This is what the NFL is for — the best of the best to play and give the fans what they want on. Put on a show for the whole world to see,” Chase said, per ESPN.

Mixon Sounded Off on the Bills’ Defense: ‘They’re Not the Ravens’

When it comes to figuring out a way to bust through the Bills’ top-rated defense, Mixon isn’t too worried. “They’re a good defense as a whole. They’re a solid linebacker group,” the veteran running back said. “But they’re not the Ravens. I mean, they’re good. They get paid, too. I’m not saying they’re not good. But they’re not the Ravens.”

Mixon’s comments mirror that of Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd. In words that are likely already posted on the Bills’ locker room wall, Boyd called Buffalo’s defense “kind of basic.”

“They don’t do too much disguising,” Boyd said. “Ya know, it’s kind of straightforward. They don’t kinda do all the trickery things that we’ve seen a lot from a lot of defenses. But again man, they playing us. So, every team kind of prepares differently towards us.” While the 28-year-old receiver didn’t specifically name the Ravens, a team that defeated the Bengals 19-17 back in Week 5, he did insinuate that they’ve played against a more elite defense.

“I think they play well together but not the best we’ve seen,” Boyd said. “But [the Bills] are going to play hard because it’s one of the most important games on both sides. We’re going to get their best for sure. I just feel like we can win in our matchup.”

Bills QB Josh Allen Says Beating the Bengals Is ‘Going to Come Down to Execution’

Josh Allen now has 172 TD’s within his first 5 seasons beating Dan Marino’s record! Go Bills! #BUFvsCHI #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/yGO6KtHONg — Biondo Art  (@BiondoArt) December 24, 2022

Both the Bengals and Bills have a chance to control their postseason destiny and clinch home-field advantage starting with a win on Monday, January 2, and Bills quarterback Josh Allen is going to do everything he can to make sure Buffalo comes out victorious.

“That’s one of the four goals that [head] coach [Sean] McDermott sets out for us each and every year,” Allen added. “It’s make the playoffs, win the division, secure home field by getting the one seed then obviously winning the world championship, the Super Bowl. That’s what we’re trying to accomplish. Every time we step on the field, we want to win the football game. It’s going to come down to execution on Monday night.”