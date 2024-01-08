Bills Under Fire for Decision on Von Miller for Critical Game

With a fourth straight division title in sight, the Buffalo Bills turned back to Von Miller after a one-week benching — a move that drew some scrutiny.

The Bills had benched the struggling Miller in their Week 17 win over the New England Patriots, but head coach Sean McDermott said the veteran edge rusher would be back for the final stretch. The Bills activated Miller for their Week 18 season finale against the Miami Dolphins, a game where a win would give them the division title.

The decision did not sit well with everyone, with some fans and insiders criticizing the Bills for sticking with the struggling veteran.

Bills Turning Back to Miller

Miller had struggled since returning in October from an ACL tear cut short his 2022 season. The veteran edge rusher struggled to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks, making a total of three tackles and three quarterback hits with no sacks in 11 games.

His continued struggles led some insiders to suggest that the Bills would be benching Miller and turning instead to second-year defensive end Kingsley Jonathan. The Bills did make Miller inactive for last week’s win over the Patriots, which head coach Sean McDermott said was not an easy call.

“That was a tough decision,” he said, via USA Today’s Bills Wire.

The team’s decision to bring Miller back into the lineup for their season finale against the Dolphins was met with some criticism. Nate Geary of WGR 550 suggested that Miller was not close to his previous form.

“That dude is still limping a year after an ACL,” Geary wrote on X in response to a video of Miller walking into the stadium prior to the game.

Von Miller Speaks Out on Benching

Miller has also been hard on himself. Reporter Josina Anderson reported just prior to Sunday’s game that Miller understood why he had been benched in Week 17 and was ready to bounce back.

“Just spoke to Von Miller on the sideline,” Anderson wrote. “He told me being a healthy scratch last week was not a surprise when you are your harshest critic. Miller acknowledged that it just is going to fuel his fire tonight. ‘Getting ready for playoff football is what I do.’ “

Just spoke to Von Miller on the sideline. He told me being a healthy scratch last week was not a surprise when you are your harshest critic. Miller acknowledged that it just is going to fuel his fire tonight. “Getting ready for playoff football is what I do.” pic.twitter.com/eaQ3sJBrxm — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 7, 2024

Miller spoke out midweek as well, insisting that he feels healthy enough to play but not second-guessing McDermott’s decision to bench him.