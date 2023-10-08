Veteran Bills Player Blasts NFL for London Stadium Turf After Injuries

Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson wasn’t happy with the playing conditions at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

In their 25-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 8, the Bills suffered a number of key injuries including Pro Bowl linebacker Matt Milano. After the game, Johnson joined other Bills players in taking aim at the turf and blaming the field conditions.

Taron Johnson: ‘That Turf is Terrible’

Johnson was one of several Bills players who suffered injuries in Sunday’s loss. While the veteran nickel cornerback was able to return after briefly exiting with a knee injury, All Pro linebacker Matt Milano had a much more serious injury.

Milano went down with a leg injury that is expected to end his season. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported after the game that he suffered a fractured leg along with a potential knee injury.

“#Bills star LB Matt Milano suffered a fractured leg and is feared to have suffered a season-ending knee injury in today’s loss, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo,” Raporport shared on X. “They are checking on the ACL. MRI coming, but missing the rest of the season is likely. One of the NFL’s best LBs.”

#Bills star LB Matt Milano suffered a fractured leg and is feared to have suffered a season-ending knee injury in today’s loss, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. They are checking on the ACL. MRI coming, but missing the rest of the season is likely. One of the NFL’s best LBs. pic.twitter.com/dZsJM5fSMI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 8, 2023

The Bills lost other players, including defensive tackle DaQuan Jones. They will likely know but Monday whether Milano will miss the season, which would be a costly loss as he has been one of the team’s best defenders so far this season.

After the game, Johnson took aim at the playing conditions on the field.