Bills Need to Address ‘One True Weakness,’ Analysis Outlet Says

The Buffalo Bills have been filling holes and making waves this offseason, but there is still one position that has been largely neglected. One analyst believes that will end soon.

While the Bills have made some big moves in free agency, namely luring Von Miller away from the Los Angeles Rams, they have not yet done anything to add depth at cornerback. The team lost Levi Wallace in free agency and will likely be without All-Pro Tre’Davious White for at least some portion of the season as he rehabs from a torn ACL, and have yet to bring in any free agents.

Ben Linsey of Pro Football Focus believes that move is coming soon.

Bills Will Address Secondary, PFF Predicts

In his latest mock draft, Linsey predicted that the Bills would invest considerable resources into their secondary, which he identified as the only weak point on the roster.

“The Bills have one of the strongest rosters from top to bottom in the NFL, which is expected from a team that currently stands as the Super Bowl favorite,” he wrote. “Their one true weakness on paper in the starting lineup is the cornerback spot opposite Tre’Davious White. Dane Jackson filled in for White last season, but it’s a position where the Bills could stand to add some talent and competition.”

He pegged cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. as a likely selection for the Bills at No. 25, saying the Clemson product can fit any scheme and would be an immediate impact player for Buffalo.

“Booth has a skill set that can run any coverage,” noted PFF’s Draft Guide. “He’s as scheme-diverse a corner as exists in this draft class, meaning everyone will have him on their board.”

The Bills have reportedly shown interest in Booth as well. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Bills held a top-30 visit with the Clemson cornerback, and many expect him to still be on the board when the Bills pick late in the first round.

Other Options for Buffalo

Bills general manager Brandon Beane suggested that the team will be exploring all avenues to fill the holes at cornerback.

“We’re always looking,” he said. “After the draft, we’ll be looking. Like, you know, we’re never satisfied.”

That could include the addition of a veteran cornerback through free agency. The Bills have been connected to a number of top defensive backs on the open market, including Richard Sherman and Stephon Gilmore. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler noted that the Bills are one of a handful of teams that have shown an interest in Gilmore.