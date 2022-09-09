4x All-Pro RB Reveals He’d Like to Join the Bills This Season

Adrian Peterson believes he’s still got something left in the tank — and wants to use it to help the Buffalo Bills this season.

The four-time All-Pro running back and future Hall of Famer said he’s still holding out hopes of playing in the NFL again this season, and sees Buffalo as a good fit. Peterson saw time with two teams last season, appearing in four games and scoring two touchdowns. Though he didn’t get much interest in the offseason and is currently putting his athletic focus toward another endeavor, Peterson believes he could still contribute to a team at age 37.

Peterson Has Eye on Bills

After spending time with the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks last season, Peterson has been focusing on a career in boxing. He and fellow former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell are set to square off in a September 10 bout.

But Peterson said he still hopes to return to the NFL, telling TMZ Sports that he would be interested in joining a few contenders — the Bills included.

“There’s a couple teams out there,” Peterson told the outlet. “Buffalo Bills would be a good team. The Rams, I don’t know what need they’ll have at running back. San Fran would be a good look.”

The Bills may be a particularly good fit for a player looking to fill one of the only holes in his resume, a Super Bowl ring.

“Still chasing that championship, and you only get the opportunity to do this once in a lifetime,” Peterson said on the AP Pro Football podcast. “If I could continue to play and make it to 15, 16 years, why not? Fifteen years from now, I’ll be sitting back reminiscing about the opportunity that I had and the guys I played against. I know I have the ability to get out there and still play at a high level, so that’s something that I desire, to continue to play.”

Bills Get Uneven Running Back Play Against Rams

Though the Bills don’t have much to complain about in their 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Thursday’s season opener, the play from their running backs left something to be desired. Rookie James Cook, hailed for his versatility as both a rusher and receiving threat, fumbled his first NFL carry and spent much of the game on the bench. Third-year running back Zack Moss, who is fully healthy after having been hampered by an ankle injury last year, also fumbled late in the contest.

James Cook with the sacrificial fumble on his first NFL touch pic.twitter.com/tXAOuTrHei — DFS Karma – Daily Fantasy Content (@DFS_Karma) September 9, 2022

Devin Singletary was the strongest of the running backs. He took eight carries for 48 yards, a 6-yard average, and added another two catches for 14 yards. The team’s best rushing performance came from quarterback Josh Allen, who had a game-high 57 yards to go with a rushing touchdown.

Despite the miscues from Cook and Moss, the Bills may not be looking for much help in the rushing game. The team has versatile veteran Duke Johnson waiting on the practice squad, and undrafted rookie Raheem Blackshear is on the practice squad as well but could get a chance at some point this season.