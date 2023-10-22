Bills Advised to Bench Von Miller as Defense Struggles

The Buffalo Bills were able to get All-Pro edge rusher Von Miller back earlier than expected from a torn ACL, but some insiders believe the team should keep him off the field a little longer until he’s fully returned to form.

Miller and the defense struggled in the team’s 29-25 loss to the New England Patriots on October 22, allowing quarterback Mac Jones and one of the NFL’s worst offenses to control the game and make a late comeback to win. The Bills were not able to generate consistent pressure on the Patriots despite facing an injury-struck offensive line, and Syracuse.com’s Matt Parrino suggested that the Bills should give Miller’s snaps to another player who could have a bigger impact.

Bills Should Turn to More Impactful Player

Parrino called out Miller at close to halftime, as the Patriots had built a 10-point lead and were moving the ball successfully. He suggested that the Bills instead turn to second-year defensive end Kingsley Jonathan, who was having more success in the pass rush.

“Bills may want to let Kingsley Jonathan get Von Miller’s snaps in the second half,” Parrino wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Just doesn’t seem like he’s able to make an impact yet. I think he needs to keep playing and stack reps but depending on how close this game is, maybe start sprinkling in Jonathan.”

The Bills, who have been working Miller back slowly as he returns from the ACL tear suffered last Thanksgiving, did keep him off the field for some critical stretches against the Patriots.

Von Miller getting back into Von Miller form. #40 says it’s a progression returning from his injury #billsmafia pic.twitter.com/ADLcjINhQh — Jenna Cottrell (@JennaCottrell) October 22, 2023

Miller ended the game with no tackles, though did get pressure on Jones during a critical third-down play in the first half.

Bills Taking Slow Approach With Von Miller

While Miller was able to return to the field on the faster side of the typical ACL rehab, Bills head coach Sean McDermott has made it clear that the team would be slowly getting him back to his typical work load.

McDermott noted that it was a different situation last season with cornerback Tre’Davious White, who needed to move quickly into a prominent role after his return from an ACL tear.

“You never want to push a player,” McDermott said, via USA Today’s Bills Wire. “It was a little bit of a different situation. The guys have done such a good job to this point.”

Miller added that the team’s success in rushing the passer during his absence makes it easier for him to start slow.

“Everybody in there is doing a really good job of rushing the quarterback. It’s a really, really talented room,” Miller said via video conference. “We’ve been highly motivated this season to go in there and get the job done.”

Miller added that his time on the field is important, even if he’s starting out lower in the defensive line rotation.

“It felt good to be out there like that,” Miller said. “It just builds up my confidence and just continuing to build on that. The week before in London was just a baseline. Last week, I felt like I just continue to take steps and eventually I’ll start racking up the sacks.”