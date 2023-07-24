Bills Advised to Sign Dalvin Cook After RB’s Season-Ending Injury

The Buffalo Bills have a sudden and unexpected hole in the backfield after Nyheim Hines suffered a freak injury, and some insiders believe they could consider the idea of signing Dalvin Cook to fill the void.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported on July 24 that Hines suffered a serious leg injury when the jet ski he was sitting on was hit by another jet ski. Pelissero reported that Hines suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, including a torn ACL that will require surgery this week.

With Hines out of the picture, the Bills will be without a versatile running back who was expected to play an important role in the passing game this coming season — and could open the door for a major addition.

Bills Should Consider Family Reunion in the Backfield

The Bills gave their running back room an overhaul this offseason, allowing last year’s leading rusher, Devin Singletary, to leave in free agency and making a pair of significant additions in Damien Harris and Latavius Murray.

As ESPN’s Eric Moody noted, the Bills could now consider signing Dalvin Cook to pair with his younger brother, James Cook.

“[Damien] Harris exists, but the Bills are trying to win a Super Bowl,” Moody wrote on Twitter. “A [running back by committee] of Dalvin Cook, James Cook and Harris gives them a better chance to do so. It’s outside the box, but they should consider the addition IMO.”

There could be some mutual interest in a deal, as Outkick’s Armando Salguero reported on June 1 that Dalvin Cook was intrigued by the idea of playing with his younger brother in Buffalo.

“Cook is from Miami,” Salguero wrote. “[He] has made it known through sources he’d like to play either for the Dolphins or with his brother James Cook on the Bills. And the Vikings have let it known Cook probably isn’t in their future.”

Dalvin Cook Not Rushing a Decision

After being released by the Minnesota Vikings in June, Cook has been connected to a number of teams but said this week that he is not in a hurry to make a decision on his next destination. In an interview with KSTP Sports, Cook said wants to make sure he finds the right place for himself and his family.

“You can’t rush this,” he said. “This is a life decision that can put me in a great predicament for my future. I’m just taking my time and I’m not rushing it. When I make that decision it’s going to be right for me and my family.”

Cook is coming off a strong season for the Vikings in which he rushed for 1,173 yards with eight touchdowns and added 39 receptions for 295 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Whether they target Cook or another back, the Bills may be likely to make some kind of move to bolster their backfield. While both Harris and Murray bring a power element that the Bills were lacking in their backfield last season, Hines was the only other player on the roster to match the speed and versatility of Cook.